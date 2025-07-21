Judges Quietly Vying for 3 Open NY State Supreme Court Seats

Judicial Convention countdown—The Manhattan Dems Judicial Convention, scheduled for Aug. 11, has the contenders for the three open Supreme Court seats holding meet and greets. Top contenders are, in alphabetical order: Judges Suzanne Adams, Shah (Shahabuddeen) Ally, Jim Clynes, Judy Kim. Unofficial word is that two seats are going to Adams and Kim and the race for the third seat is between Ally and Clynes. Adams, Ally, and Clynes have had and/or are having meet and greets for the Judicial and Alternate Delegates, District leaders, and other Dem elected and politicos. As an alternate delegate, I am invited to these events. Haven’t gotten invites for a Judge Kim meet and greet.

Turns out that the meet and greets are good for the restaurant business. Since June, Clynes had a meet and greet in the Garden Room of the B. Cafe on East 75th Street. Guests feasted on mussels, pasta, Belgian waffles, and more. For Adams the venue was Nick’s on East 94th Street, where mozzarella sticks and calamari accompanied whole pizzas. Some guests ate their pizza slice the old-fashioned way—folded in half and eaten by hand-to-mouth. Others resorted to De Blasio-style, fork and knife. Ally’s venue was House of Joy in Chinatown. I think it’s where Jing Fong once was. Elevator’s gone. All street level. Guests were seated at round tables and lazy susans provided all manner of rice, noodles, chicken, and more.

The top contenders aren’t taking anything for granted and will be having pre-convention meet and greets in August. Judge Adams will be at Tony DiNapoli’s on East 64th Street. Judge Clynes is going for two more—one at Paddy O’Reilly’s on East 29th Street, the other in the Community Room on Fifth Ave and 107th Street.

After the candidates for the three open seats are selected at this year’s convention, they will run on the November ballot, probably unopposed. The candidate who doesn’t get the third seat this go-round will be back for the next open seat. Among the rest of the contenders for this year’s third seat are Judges Ashlee Crawford, Hasha Kingo, Ilana Marcus, Chris Chin. They are having coming-out meet and greets before this year’s convention. Crawford’s will be at PB Brasserie Steakhouse on West 125th Street, Kingo’s at the rooftop of a West 124th Street apartment building, Marcus at Bodega on West 88th Street, and Chin at Evergreen on East 73rd Street.

At the next judicial convention, there undoubtedly will be other delegates, district leaders, electeds to meet the judicial candidates seeking an open seat. So, candidates and restaurants, get ready.