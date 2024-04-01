Letters to the Editor 04.04.24

Dear Letters Editor:

Dear Letters Editor:

You can judge the moral character of a person by the company they keep. Former President Donald Trump attended the wake for NYC Police Officer Jonathan Diller. He was murdered by a repeat offender out on parole during a traffic stop. President Joe Biden accompanied by former Presidents Bill Clinton and Barack Obama attended a $25 million dollar fund raiser to support Biden’s reelection at Radio City Music Hall. Tickets ranged from $250 to $500,000 dollars with a photo with all three only $100,000 dollars. At those prices, most working and middle class people could not afford to attend. Biden even had time to participate in a podcast several hours prior to the event. All three could not find the time to attend the wake. Enough said.

Sincerely,

Larry Penner

Editor’s Note: It should be noted that the the family of Brian Sicknick, the Capitol Police officer who suffered two strokes and died a day after he was confronted by the pro-Trump rioters on Jan. 6, 2021, was critical of Trump’s decision to fly from Florida to NYPD Detective Jonathan Diller’s wake on Long Island. Three years ago, Trump ignored the funeral of Officer Sicknick and Trump now wants to free some of those convicted in the attack on the Capitol police. Brian’s father Charles Sicknick told the Daily News: “He makes sure he gets his face out there. The guy’s a criminal. He’s the reason my son is dead—because of the riot at the Capitol. He’s a publicity hound. Trump does whatever will get him votes and helps Donald Trump. There’s nothing good about this man.”