Letters to the Editor

Dear Editor:

Thank you Madeline Farr for your thoughtful coverage of our recent Combating Antisemitism: A Community Town Hall for Action. (Voices, Aug. 14-20, Antisemitism on the Rise and So Is Condemnation of Israeli Actions in Gaza).

Your reporting captured the urgency of addressing the alarming rise in antisemitic incidents and the importance of uniting advocates, educators, law enforcement, and survivors in this fight.

I am grateful for your work in bringing attention to this critical issue and helping to amplify the message that hate has no place in our city or state.

With appreciation,

Rebecca A. Seawright

[Seawright represents the 76th Assembly district on the UES]