Still Don’t Have a REAL ID? Skip the DMV Lines: Trust Triple A!

When I was 18, my father became my driving instructor. After almost killing him and me, I took the road test and got an unrestricted driver’s license. That was the last time I drove a car and the start of using the license as identification.

Decades later, along comes something called Real ID for which we need to be compliant. Real ID? Really?

I learned that a REAL ID is a state-issued driver’s license or identification card that meets federal security standards and serves as a federally accepted form of identification for boarding domestic flights and entering certain federal and military facilities. The requirement went into effect on May 7, 2025.

I think to myself, I’d better get me a Real ID if my screenplay is produced and I need to fly to California to pick up my Oscar. And what if I want to go to a federal facility to uh, I don’t know . . . collect lotto winnings or to get out of serving jury duty . . . whatever.

The Real ID website (https://dmv.ny.gov/driver-license/enhanced-or-real-id) says to get one at your state’s Department of Motor Vehicles (DMV) or “an equivalent agency.”

The thought of going downtown and spending the day at the DMV was enough to make me want to puke

So I decided to opt for “an equivalent agency.” Hello, Automobile Association of America (AAA), conveniently located at 1881 Broadway at West 62nd Street.

The price for a one-year membership for people in the 10023 ZIP code was $24. The price keeps changing, but it’s always less than the $45 charge that just went into effect if you’re boarding a domestic flight and don’t have a REAL ID. AAA members are entitled to all kinds of extras—discounts and rewards—$100 annual travel discount, up to 20 percent savings on Hertz car rentals, one set of passport photos, and a new driver’s license with the star on the upper right-hand corner, making it a Real ID. Even if you don’t have a driver’s license, you can get a Real ID identification card at Triple A.

To apply, make an appointment at www.aaa.com/appointments. Appointments are available within the next two-week period. In other words, your appointment has to be within the next two weeks. So apply only when you are about ready for an appointment.

The application you need to fill out can be found at dmv.ny.gov and scroll down to RELATED DOCUMENTS, click on:

MV-44: Application for Permit, Driver License or Non-Driver ID Card (PDF) (Use to apply for a learner permit, driver license or non-driver ID. Also use to renew your license or non-driver ID.)

If you can’t print out the two-page form, when you arrive at AAA, they will give you the form to fill out.

You must bring your birth certificate, Social Security card, and two pieces of mail proving you live at your address. Since I neglected to bring that, the AAA agent gave me a Proof of Residency Certification form to sign.

Once I completed the form, an agent processed it, then took me to a blank wall and took my picture. Yes, I was allowed to smile.

He then escorted be to another section where I was told to sit and wait for my name to be called. A few minutes later, an agent called my name. She told me that the cost of the new, improved driver’s license is $12.50. They will take cash if they must, but they much prefer a credit card.

As soon as the charge went through, I was given a receipt and a temporary driver’s license good for 30 days, then I was sent on my way. The entire process took less than an hour. It’s no wonder. The staff is welcoming, efficient and the place is clean and pleasant. It was a good experience.

Two weeks later, my new driver’s license, one with the star on the upper righthand corner, arrived in the mail. AAA for the REAL ID is REAL IDeal!

If you have questions that I haven’t answered, call the NYC AAA at 212-586-1723 weekdays 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.; Saturdays 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.