Writer Objects to Trump’s Department of War

Donald Trump is calling the Department of Defense what it has become under his reign: the Department of War. Diplomacy has no place in the Department of War. There is war on the immigrant communities in our major cities; war on vessels and passengers in international waters without Congressional approval; continued war on the people of Palestine, and war on the people of Ukraine. All without diplomatic negotiations.

And recently we find out about killings by SEALs (possibly of civilians!) in North Korea when attempting to plant a listening device in 2019!

Trump welcomed Vladimir Putin, a criminal indicted by the International Criminal Court, with a red carpet and an embrace. He did not end the Ukraine war as he said he would on Day 1. That was over seven months ago. Israeli prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu says that Trump told him “ . . . to go into Gaza with full force” and “finish” the war.

What has happened to our country under Trump? The United States of America is unrecognizable. We must stop this autocratic megalomaniac, our President!

Unfortunately, we are not getting any help from the Supreme Court, or the US Congress.

Sylvia Rodriguez Case is the board chair of the NYS Peace Action Fund.