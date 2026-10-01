A Glamorous Inaugural “Style Is Ageless” Fashion Week Event At FIT

Disco music blared as models wearing vibrant patterned dresses and cozy knitwear proudly showed off their looks. The first ever “Style is Ageless” show at the Fashion Institute of Technology celebrated the diverse cultures of the city.

Younger models are often highlighted on catwalks wearing the latest Calvin Klein or Tory Burch. The “Style is Ageless” fashion show at FIT celebrated looks created and worn by older adults.

The models who walked the runway wore sparkly hats, belts, and jewelry as diverse as the city they call home.

The event was organized by the City’s Department of the Aging, FIT, and creative director Rebecca Luke. It created a conversation around ageism through fashion.

“May I say that you all look fabulous,” said Dr. Lisa Scott-McKenzie, the Commissioner of the New York City Department of the Aging as she opened the show. “Are you ready to see more fabulous people? The beautiful clothes we are going to see today will be worn not just by the designers themselves but by those at FIT who helped create them through workshops organized by the New York City Department of the Aging.”

Scott-McKenzie said, “I can guarantee that when people shop they are not asking how old or young the designer is. All we want is to look good. That is not always reflected in our society where ageism and stereotypes continue to hold us back because of other people’s assumptions.”

The poet Thelma Thomas did a rhyming spoken word piece which was requested by Rebecca Luke. Luke shared that she “wanted people to participate from the senior center.” The Department of the Aging had a talent show last year and Thomas won. Luke asked if anyone did spoken word. Luke learned of Thelma from the center and said, “she is absolutely perfect.”

The three segments for the show were built around three themes: traditional threads, a day in the park, and city lights. The “city threads” segment featured floral dresses with mini handbags.

The Seoyeon Im Trio played violin and the women danced down the runway to the music and beamed with joy. The looks of the “day in the park” runway had colorful polka dots and lots of plaid while the background showed a park. The “city lights” segment captured the glitz and glamour of the NYC’s vibrant nightlife. This segment featured wide hats, gloves, shiny fabrics, and bracelets.

Twenty-nine-year-old model Ana María Jiménez showcased clothing designed by one of the fashionista seniors. She said, “I thought it was such a beautiful concept. I think it is so important to celebrate beauty at all different ages. I feel very celebrated and in a position to celebrate others that deserve to be seen. I was getting emotional when we started going. I was like ‘oh my god. I’m gonna cry!’”

“The first look I got assigned is the one we opened the show with,” noted Jiménez excitedly. “It is designed by this gorgeous Puerto Rican woman. She has a lot of Latin pride. I’m Columbian, born and raised. I feel very seen in that. It felt like a celebration and being back home.”

Dr. McKenzie said, “these older New Yorkers have that sense of confidence that they have after being able to build their skill set over many years. It has been a wonderful collaboration and partnership. They are really able to strut their stuff!” She also gave credit to FIT and Rebecca Luke who were the “ones that helped us understand what the concept should be, how the show should run, and what looks we really want to feature.”

The senior models walked the runway with some of the FIT students who were wearing their designs. Dr. McKenzie said, “I hope those conversations carry on beyond this show to homes where grandparents and aunties and others are supporting families every single day. This was a moment to say, ‘you’re my grandmother but you can look fantastic, and I can look fantastic alongside you.’ I think it changed the whole mood because no matter what age you could connect to anyone that was on the stage and really feel that.”

“Clothing is a part of who we are and how we express ourselves [and] it is our duty in the industry to create community from it,” said Rebecca Luke, the creative director for the show. Luke is a stylist and professor at FIT. She said, “you’ve got a majority of our population that often gets ignored despite the fact that they have so much to offer. I sort of go to the old school ways of honoring our elders.”

Luke had nineteen designers create looks that showcased each of their perspectives. Sixteen of the designers who constructed the looks modeled while three of them did not. Luke was inspired by her ninety-one year old mother who also shares a similar love of fashion.

The designers constructed their looks at the Lenox Hill Center. Luke brought in design coaches and “had folks from the industry who donated materials to help the designers have that full experience.”

Luke made a look book when planning the fashion for the show. She said, “in order to have a show, we need collections. I determined segments based on the garments themselves.”

The designers who worked with Luke are Ivil Walters, Karlene Greaves Fort, Carmen McKoy, and Terri Herman among others. She said, “I am in tears when I think about seeing these beautiful mood boards and drawings.” One in particular was a drawing Terri Herman made of an Audrey Hepburn inspired look. Luke helped her bring it to life. She said, “I started this project in January. We developed the first workshops in May. To have a department that is specifically focused on aging is really incredible.”

Luke hopes to inspire the fashion industry to have conversations about ageism and creating culturally inclusive and accessible spaces. I think that there is a huge message of hope and inspiration. You have to have like $250,000 to $300,000 just to put a show on. We think we are there in the industry but we are truly not.”

Luke was happy to show everyday NYC adults with wrinkles. She shared, “we had models but still just real people.” At FIT, people found a safe community space to express themselves, their culture, and their love of New York City.