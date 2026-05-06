Penny Linn: The New Chelsea Needlepoint Store Is A Stitch In Time

It’s not just your grandma’s hobby anymore.

Needlepoint is experiencing a resurgence, particularly among Gen Alpha, Gen Z, and Millennials, who appreciate its meditative qualities and the creative satisfaction it offers.

Stitching instead of scrolling has jumped on the NYC crafting-as-community bandwagon, and the opening of needlepoint store Penny Linn in Chelsea is the newest option to get social as well as gather the materials to make home décor or fashion items to take pride in.

“New York has always been at the heart of our community,” said founder Krista LeRay. “Opening a store here allows us to bring Penny Linn to life in a way that goes beyond digital– creating a space where our customers can gather, learn, and be inspired together.”

The creation of the company in 2020 stemmed from LeRay’s desire for fun, fresh canvases, accessories, and resources that just weren’t available on the traditional needlepoint market. By 2025, the business owner was ready to expand.

“Penny Linn was started on the floor of my Chelsea apartment, so opening a store here felt like coming full circle,” she said. LeRay chose the space on 10th Avenue and 28th Street that was once an art gallery,

“When I looked down outside the space and saw three pennies, representing our Westport Showroom, Rowayton Flagship, and NYC--that was the kismet sign I needed to know the time was right.”

The name “Penny” is an ode to LeRay’s beloved grandmother and her famous family card game, Six Penny. It was she who first introduced a young Krista to stitching, and her memory remains at the heart of everything the company does. “Linn” is LeRay’s maiden middle name.

Building on the community established at its Connecticut flagship, the NYC location offers a highly curated selection of hand-painted canvases, a large thread selection, and elevated accessories tailored for the modern stitcher.

Since its pandemic-era beginnings, Penny Linn has led the “new wave” of needlepoint, stripping away the hobby’s antiquated reputation and replacing it with accessibility and design-forward artistry. What began as a passion project has grown into a vibrant community of young creatives who see stitching as both a mindful escape and a form of self-expression. First-timers and seasoned pros leave the establishment inspired, encouraged, and eager to get stitching.

Says LeRay, “Penny Linn was created with younger stitchers in mind who are looking for fun accessories and new, fresh designs ranging from cheeky sayings to hydrangeas.” She adds, though, that “There is not one specific Penny Linn customer, but rather a large, inclusive community.”

Thirty-something New Yorker Taylor Levy calls it relaxing, rewarding, and creative. “It gets me off my phone. I love the feeling of seeing something come to life and accomplishing a project, and then turning it into what we call a needlepoint ‘Finishing’–when you turn it from a stitched canvas to a pillow or a framed project. It’s so rewarding putting it on display in my home.”

Four years ago, a friend, who had learned to needlepoint from her grandmother, introduced her to it, and “I haven’t put it down since.” She has since taught others and attends stitch nights around the city. The sophisticated and elegant Levy welcomes the opportunity to shop at Penny Linn because “the store is gorgeous. It’s fully stocked, and they have every type of thread I could want all in one place, plus a large assortment of canvases.”

Bubbly 20-something Jenna Brendel likes that needlepoint helps her connect with her mom. “She’s been doing it since she was eight years old and introduced me to it around three years ago. I’ve gotten five of my friends to start at the club that we belong to in Connecticut. We do sip and stitches with everyone who crochets, needlepoints, sews, anything like that.” She added that places like Penny Linn have connected Gen Z, “which is really nice. It’s still traditional but has a pop culture appeal.”

The opening of the New York City location reflects Penny Linn’s commitment to thoughtful design, quality craftsmanship, and a deeply engaged customer community.

The store will serve as both a retail destination and an experiential hub, offering customers the opportunity to shop thousands of canvases and accessories while also engaging with the brand through in-person classes, events, and community programming. From beginner workshops to designer meet-and-greets, the space is designed to foster connection and creativity.

“We’re especially excited to host stitch nights, which are common throughout the needlepoint community as a way to bring people together. We have also had a lot of fun hosting beginner classes that introduce people to the hobby we love. The goal is to make the store feel like a hub where everyone feels welcome to learn, connect, and stitch.”

Penny Linn is located at 303 10th Ave. at 28th Street. Monday-Saturday 11 a.m.-7 p.m. and Sunday 10 a.m.-6 p.m.

Lorraine Duffy Merkl is the author of the novel “The Last Single Woman In New York City.”