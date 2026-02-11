Puppetopia: Not Your Grandkids’ Puppet Show

“Puppetry has a profound effect on people because it connects them to the mystery of what it is to be alive. Children might be closer to that mystery, but puppetry is for everybody, anyone who has a soul,” says Basil Twist, the Artistic Director of Dream Music Puppetry at HERE, and who himself is a puppeteer and comes from a long line of those in the profession.

For two weeks, HERE’s Dream Music Puppetry program presents PUPPETOPIA!—an annual celebration of imagination, possibility, exciting techniques, and community creation.

Founded in 1993 by four artists — Kristin Marting, Tim Maner, Barbara Busackino, and Randy Rollison—HERE has become one of New York’s most prolific, equitable, diverse, and inclusive arts organizations. Twist says, “There’s all kinds of work at HERE. Puppetry is an important and beloved part of it, but there’s theater, dance, all kinds of performances happening.”

HERE stands at the forefront of the city’s cultural scene, presenting daring, new, and multidisciplinary works because it nurtures artists of all backgrounds who disrupt conventional expectations by creating innovative works.

Says Twist, “I think that we have a very open mind and cast a wide net that allows space for artists who are pushing against what are the normal perceptions of puppetry. The community that we’re in has a wide range of things. Sometimes they’re upending expectations, but a lot of times they’re just fun and delightful.”

From its 9,000-square-foot home in Lower Manhattan with two performance spaces, a lounge, and a gallery, HERE has been home to such acclaimed artists and works as Eve Ensler’s “The Vagina Monologues”, and the art center’s work and artists have received OBIE Awards, Pulitzer Prizes, Drama Desk and Tony nominations, and other prestigious acknowledgments from the theater world.

When asked how he chooses the offerings for PUPPETOPIA!, Twist said it’s often serendipitous. “One of the creators had done a show previously at HERE that was very wonderful, and they had ambitions for a larger show, and it just made sense to support them in that. Another is a show that every year I see if [the creators] are available. And another I had seen before the pandemic, and I was reminded of it when I ran into the creator. Things happen a little bit accidentally sometimes. And it ends up that that’s the program. It’s always a certain amount of grace and good fortune that I indeed have that a lot of people come to me proposing their shows.”

Straus Media was invited to join HERE’s curious audiences witness groundbreaking—and affordable—2026 line up of Parched, which explores ideas of revenge, scarcity, greed, and finding hope in the far-flung future, where water scarcity has led to humanity’s extinction; Ruby & Charlie that mines themes of longing, love, and heartbreak and features live music celebrating swing dance and the music of Ray Charles; and The Magnificent Ms. Pham, the world’s first-ever Vietnamese American water puppet show retelling the true story of boatperson Kim Pham’s self-discovery and resilience during her journey to becoming American.

The tone and style of each are all so different, to which Twist says, “I want to make sure that each time we have this gathering of different artists and audiences, people see the range of the work.” However, he says they all have the common bond of music, which is important to all of these pieces. “I always try to encourage that. It’s not always possible, but this year it is; great music and live music in several of the pieces.”

What does the veteran puppeteer hope the audiences take away from experiencing these performances? “People should be touched. There’s something about the power of puppetry and seeing something come alive in front of you that is profound, and it should affect people; connect them to a kind of magic in their lives.

“I also think [audiences] will be excited about what they see and come back or tell their friends about what kind of creative work–this art of puppetry–is happening in New York City.”

Performances for PUPPETOPIA! are between February 17 to March 1. Tickets available at here.org.