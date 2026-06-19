Queer Window’s Pride Month Show At UCB Is LGBTQ+ Joy

Queer Window’s magical blend of absurdist humor, physical comedy, and creative storytelling left audiences laughing at their show at the Upright Citizens Brigade.

The six-year-old sketch comedy group staged their annual Pride Month event on June 3rd at the established venue at 242 East 14th Street.

Doechii’s song “Alter Ego” pumped up the audience as Matt Grote and Loie Plautz walked onto the stage. Plautz then introduced NYC comedian Sheria Mattis. Mattis began her set by talking about her dating life. Mattis has written for Netflix is a Joke and Reductress among others as a comedy writer. Mattis said, “I’m going to say the things that I want to say that I never have the occasion to say. This is true for a lot of queer people, especially a lot of black queer women.”

Mattis felt the positive energy of the audience. She said, “That is when the magic happens.”

Queer Window was founded in 2020 during the coronavirus pandemic. Matt Grote, Spencer Meade and Loie Plautz were working at a queer satire magazine called Awf Magazine when they formed their own comedy group. Grote said, “it was pretty easy to put together video sketches with all that free time and access to camera and audio equipment. Tons of our material are not explicitly queer sketches. It is really just silly.”

Marisa Winckowski, Aran Abilock Clemmons, Loie Plautz, Sarah Franco, Seyoung Kim, and Zoe Johnson are comedians, writers, and musicians who performed in the June 3rd show.

Queer Window’s name originated from the Hitchcock movie Rear Window. Sarah Franco is a comedian, writer, and actor. Franco said, “They were looking for a pun on the word queer, which is so indicative of the tone of our meetings. These are people that I can have very real and grounded conversations with who have also kind of become like my heroes.”

Queer Window has performed at comedy festivals around NYC including The Upright Citizens Brigade and the Brooklyn Comedy Collective. In 2024, Queer Window performed Sunday nights at UCB for a month. Grote said, “That was such a head trip for me because I had wanted that so badly as a kid. I got it as an adult.”

Clemmons returned to the stage where he gave a presentation that poked fun at corporate pride sponsorship. Grote said, “there is a tension between pride having become too corporate up against the current political climate as corporations have pulled support for queer rights.” Djuna Knight played the voice of Satan who sponsored the show.

In a memorable sketch, Grote played a skater boy named Kyle who returned home and was replaced by an eccentric British man played by Clemmons. Clemmon’s physical comedy humorously juxtaposed Grote’s nonchalance. Grote then opened the door only to realize his mom had become Austin Powers and Franco said, “yeah baby!”

In a video sketch, an adorable cat fittingly named Doodle became a part of “Doodle! For Depression” where the cuddly cat is the latest cutting edge psychiatric medication.

Winckowski played a woman with an oversized black hat who sat at a restaurant with Johnson and Plautz. As Grote walked past her he said, “miss diva that hat is everything!” The skit became comedic horror as she soon realized that when complimented the hat grows. The hat was so huge she could not see. Franco came on stage wearing another hat and they became enamored with each other. They comedically could not embrace because of their hats.

Grote explained, “I’m notorious for having cheap props and cheap costumes. You have to live in the body of a character’s performance.” Grote performed at UCB in a comedy show called “Bring Your Own Thing.” He said, “it used to be on Sundays at eleven, and it was like going to church every single week. Standup is a special kind of skill where you’re having almost a fake conversation. You hide the cuts as you go.” Grote is pursuing his PhD at the CUNY Graduate Center in mathematics.

Members of Queer Window are a friendly group which they credit to their success. Grote explained, “We try to hang out a bit. We’re pretty active. We meet every week. We bring scripts every week. We get about four to five rehearsals per show which is a pretty decent amount for about a half an hour to an hour comedy show. A lot of our shows declare us the nation’s only queer sketch comedy show. It is probably not true but it is shockingly hard to find.”

Plautz is a musician who goes by the stage name “Trash King.” Plautz said they are able to express themselves and explore creative ideas because of the supportive setting of Queer Window. Plautz shared, “there is something so liberating because even if you’re getting pushback I trust all these people.” Winckowski added, “being able to speak to lived experiences is an essential aspect of Queer Window’s comedy. Any comedian’s work will come from a place of truth.”

Clemmons uses video game graphics in his shows which are “Super Smash Brothers Tournament,” “Aran Plays A Game With You,” and the comedy competition show “Sketch Cage Match” with Seyoung Kim. Clemmons used to feel he was the only queer person in the comedy space. He said, “Queer Window opened me up to that community.” Their friendship added magic to the sketches which felt natural. Grote said, “Queer Window is heavily rehearsed. Improv is a magic trick. You are learning how to communicate with each other on stage.”

In a final sketch, Winckowski and Plautz were a loud couple arguing over whether what they were seeing was a play or musical as the instrumental music began. Johnson played an annoyed audience member. Grote and Kim almost broke into song multiple times which heightened the couple’s frustration. It felt like the start of “Defying Gravity” in an indefinite loop with even Idina Menzel who was played by Franco appearing.

Queer Window’s fun comedy helps LGBTQ+ attendees feel seen in a way that connects both the performers and the audience.