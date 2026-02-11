Where History Gets Dressed Up for Winter: Inside New York’s Most Glamorous Antique Affair

For ten luminous days, from January 23 through February 1, the city became a living museum, where the past felt thrillingly present and the act of collecting became a civic good. The Winter Show returned to the Park Avenue Armory transforming the grand drill hall into a cathedral of art, craftsmanship, and cultural memory.

Founded in 1954, The Winter Show is the longest running fine art and antiques fair in the United States, and its home at the Park Avenue Armory could not be more fitting. The Armory itself is a monument to New York ambition and grandeur, with soaring ceilings, historic brick walls, and a scale that lends drama to every object displayed within it.

This is not a white box fair. It is a theatrical experience, one where Tiffany lamps glow like jewels, Fabergé sparkles under museum lights, and Georgian silver reflects both candlelight and modern curiosity.

This year, more than seventy international exhibitors presented museum quality works spanning fine and decorative arts, jewelry, furniture, rare books, and design. Yet what distinguishes The Winter Show from every other fair is its soul. Every ticket sold supports East Side House Settlement, a community-based organization that provides education, workforce training, and supportive services to more than fifteen thousand residents of the Bronx and Northern Manhattan each year.

“For 72 years, The Winter Show has been a beacon of excellence, presenting museum quality works that inspire and engage,” said Helen Allen, Executive Director of The Winter Show. “But the Show’s purpose reaches far beyond the Armory. At its core, it is about supporting East Side House and advancing its vital work in empowering communities through education and opportunity.”

That sense of mission was palpable throughout the week, especially during the live lecture titled Where History Lives: The Civic Role of America’s Historic Homes and the Legacy of John Jay. Moderated by Ellen McGauley of Veranda magazine, the panel brought together Martha Stewart and Benjamin Prosky, President of the Richard Hampton Jenrette Foundation, in a conversation that blended star power with deep conviction.

Benjamin Prosky called the experience a highlight. “The Winter Show once again offered a wonderfully vibrant range of art objects, demonstrating the extraordinary breadth of styles, tastes, and craftsmanship that define the decorative arts. It truly felt like something for everyone,” he said.

Prosky was particularly excited by the presence of contemporary craftsmanship alongside historic works, singling out Leyla Alekperova’s plaster fireplace surround commissioned by Chubb. “It was especially wonderful to see her work so beautifully showcased,” he noted, adding that projects like these underscore how historic places can serve as dynamic platforms for scholarship, public engagement, and a deeper understanding of our shared cultural heritage.

Martha Stewart brought urgency and warmth to the discussion, speaking passionately about stewardship and the power of historic sites to educate and inspire. As a trustee of the Friends of John Jay Homestead, she emphasized how these places connect people to history in tangible ways, through architecture, decorative arts, and landscape. The message resonated deeply with the audience, which included curators, collectors, and devoted New Yorkers who understand that preservation is not nostalgia but responsibility.

Jennifer Carlquist, Executive Director and Curator of Boscobel House and Gardens, attends The Winter Show every year and considers it an essential professional resource. “The fabulously intimate access to museum quality objects helps me build up my mental library of materials, methods, styles, condition issues, and market value across many fields,” she said.

That exposure pays dividends. “Just yesterday Boscobel acquired a Chinese Export punch bowl that I first examined at the show in 2021.” Carlquist also praised the show’s philanthropic mission, calling East Side House “a worthy and relevant cause.”

Dealers echo that sentiment. Mark Schaffer of A La Vieille Russie, which was established in Kiev in 1851 and opened in New York City in 1933, calls it “the best antique show in the US.” His gallery specializes in European, English, and American antique jewelry, with a renowned focus on Fabergé. “The Winter Show offers a great mix of disciplines, very accessibly, with all exhibitors the best in their field,” he said. Among the highlights in his booth is a Howard and Co. diamond sunburst brooch from around 1905, a radiant example of New York jewelry craftsmanship offered at $175,000.

At Macklowe Gallery, a second-generation family business founded in the 1960s, the emphasis is unapologetically on beauty. “We are purveyors of beauty,” said Benjamin Macklowe. “The commonality among all of our works is beauty, rarity, and historic importance.” The centerpiece of their booth is a Tiffany Studios Moorish Turtleback Chandelier, handcrafted in Queens and imbued with what Macklowe calls “a true New York spirit.” Nearby, a pair of Tiffany Wisteria lamps, priced at $1.35 million each, stops visitors in their tracks.

International exhibitors add further richness. Greg Pepin Silver from Copenhagen brings one of the most refined collections of vintage Georg Jensen silver in the world. “The building is spectacular and a great fit for this Show,” said Stina Pepin. “It is such a pleasure to meet customers that understand the Georg Jensen history, show appreciation for the design, and understand the value.”

As visitors wander through the Armory, from ancient art to modern design, from scholarly panels to spontaneous moments of wonder, the message becomes clear. The Winter Show is not just about collecting objects. It is about collecting stories, preserving knowledge, and investing in the future of New York communities.

In a city that moves relentlessly forward, The Winter Show offers a glamorous and meaningful pause. It reminds us that history lives not only in books or museums, but in beautifully made things, carefully cared for, and generously shared.