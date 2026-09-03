How to Silence “Food Noise” the Urge to Eat Even When Not Hungry

Food doesn’t talk, but the body and brain do, sometimes in tandem to produce a phenomenon nutrition people call “food noise.”

The term’s been around for more than decade but the introduction of appetite moderating meds such as Wegovy, Ozempic, and Mounjaro have triggered multiple studies designed to truly define and treat the condition.

Food noise is described as persistent unwanted thoughts about food that set off social, mental or physical problems. At the American Society for Nutrition meeting in Hartford last April a panel of nutrition and diet experts presented a paper they’d published in the journal Nutrition and Diabetes that had a list of strategic strategies to measure and treat it.

“By carefully defining food noise and creating tools to measure it, data can be generated to better inform what food noise is, who has it, what causes it and what helps to manage it,” said team leader Emily Dhurandhar, director of research special projects at Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center, explained,.

The programs they presented began by noting four characteristics that differentiate food noise from physical hunger.

“Physical hunger comes on slowly, building over time,” says Jack Mosley, a member of the UK National Health Service (NHS) and author of the best selling “Food Noise: How weight loss medications and smart nutrition can silence your cravings.”

Food hunger is determined by what and when one last actually ate and the length of time between meals. Food noise, on the other hand, is an emotional stress response.

When hungry people think about food they enjoy the experience; on the other hand, folks succumbing to food noise find the thoughts unpleasant, maybe even scary.

Perhaps the most important difference is that eating chases hunger away while for most food noise is likely to linger even after a rich and ordinarily satisfying meal.

Practicing diet and nutrition people are likely to agree on specifically pragmatic ways to quiet food noise while maintaining the adequate nourishment that supports an active life by paying close attention to the body signals that say “hungry” and ”full.”

The list begins with keeping a consistent food schedule day to day. Whether one opts for the common three or the recently popular four, the rule is the same: No skipping meals. Each meal should emphasize the protein rich and high fiber foods that give the diner a feeling of fullness and reduce hormonal swings that say “hungry.”

A good night’s sleep, if possible the seven to nine hours recommended for healthy adults, also keeps hunger hormones on an even keel.

So does perhaps the most difficult task, managing stress. Doing that not only helps manage hunger, it may also help manage the other food-related problem: weight.

According to Weight Watchers, more than half of those struggling with obesity experience food noise. For them, the benefit of defining the problem shifts the conversation away from blame to biology, behavior, and better care, says Nina Crowley, Director of Clinical Education and Partnerships at SECA/Société Européenne de Contrôle de l’Obésité, and a board member of the Obesity Action Coalition. A goal to aim for indeed.