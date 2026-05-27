Two Performing Arts Students Win Prestigious High School Musical Theatre Awards

Two NYC high school students won prestigious musical theatre awards at the 16th annual Roger Rees Awards for Excellence in Student Performance, started by Broadway Education Alliance in 2011.

Emersyn Hunt, a junior who grew up in Dallas, TX, and California before moving to NY for high school, was named an Outstanding Performer while Gloria Manning, a senior who performed on the tour of Lion King when she was a little girl, was named an Emerging Artist. Both Hunt and Manning were nominated and won for their performances in the same show at the Professional Performing Arts School in Hell’s Kitchen, which they attend together.

The two performed in PPAS’ rendition of Come From Away, a Tony-award-winning musical based on the true story of the airline passengers stranded in Gander, Newfoundland, after the attacks on 9/11.

The award recipients performed pieces from the musical during the Roger Rees Awards showcase May 19 at Symphony Space, where Hunt played the character of Beverley Bass and Manning played Hannah. Hunt will go on to represent Greater NY at the national Jimmy Awards in June. And in the Fall, Manning will pursue a BFA in Musical Theatre at Pace University.

It’s not every day that two people from the same high school, from the same show, get nominated for a Roger Rees Award. Tell me a little bit about what it was like hearing the news and what the process was like.

G: It was really special doing it with Emersyn, and on Rogers Day, when we actually performed on the stage, of course, we’re all very tense and anticipating the final 12 being called out. The funny part is they say the school name first, and so we are standing right behind each other, and Emersyn and I are holding hands behind one another, supporting one another, and then they say PPAS first, and we’re like, ‘Ooh, which one for PPAS?’ Then both of our names get called, and that feeling was absolutely incredible. I was so happy and proud of both of us, and proud of our journey together from the beginning to the end, the entire process.

E: I want to even go farther back to when we first found out at school, and someone that was working at the school, Ms. Gindi, she called both of us into her office, and it was so cute. I just remember us screaming and jumping up and down and hugging each other, because Come From Away had already ended, and it was such an amazing experience, and we had gotten so close, so not only to figure out that we are both nominated to go represent PPAS, but that we could bring back our roles and do it again after the show close was just so fun. Like Gloria said, the night of the Rogers was so electric and full of positivity and just good vibes. Gloria was just so supportive and everything, and I mean everyone was at Rogers and it was just a really amazing experience.

You two both won awards that night. Can you tell me a little bit about ‘Emerging artist,’ ‘Outstanding Performer;’ How did that feel, hearing your names get called on that stage?

E: Oh my goodness, it was just unbelievable. It was complete shock and complete gratitude, because there was so many talented people there. I have never been surrounded with that many talented high school performers, so it was just amazing. It had already started off good when Gloria’s name got called, and no matter what, I was even happy as a finalist. I was living it up, I was happy for Gloria. Then they said Emersyn Hunt, and the video of me hearing my name is like, ‘Wait, what?’ I love the way that Gloria described her heart being warm, because that is the best physical feeling.

G: There’s so many talented people on that stage and we all did our absolute best, and so it’s really deeply special to me to see that people’s talents and efforts are being recognized, and I’m so proud. I’m so honored that I got the privilege to be on that stage, and to hear our friends cheer us on to say ‘PPAS represent.’ It was honestly such a wonderful experience that I will truly never forget, and I’m so honored and blessed that I had that opportunity to be on that stage to sing, first and foremost, and to be recognized.

What does the future hold? Awards like Roger Rees, Jimmy, these are really what kickstart musical theater careers in the industry. What are you looking forward to in the future?

E: With the Jimmy Awards, yes, it is a big platform, and like you said, recognition and all that stuff. I’m excited to be in more rooms with, like I said, like-minded people. If that gets me into an audition room where I meet a close friend, or if that gets me into an acting class where I have the best time ever and learn the most valuable acting lesson I’ve ever had. I’m really excited for doors to be opened, but also to just grow in the musical theater industry and grow my craft. I think that’s also really important too.

G: There’s a lot of times where you know art is subjective and there’s no right way of doing anything, and to see other people perform, to see how they work and how they connect with other people and work with a group of people, I feel like I really want to learn from those people and grow with those people together as a collective. Musical theater, it’s not just you standing on that stage, it’s about working with other people and building connections with other people, because that is how you create art with a collective of people. I just want to continue that drive of being passionate about the arts and continuing my passion.