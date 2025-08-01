Homes away from home

Coterie Hudson Yards

505 West 35th St.

929-581-2050

coterieseniorliving.com

Type: Independent living, assisted living, memory care

Facilities: Studios, one- and two-bed residences and private memory care studios and companion suites. Contact for pricing.

Located on the buzzy west side of Manhattan, Coterie Hudson Yards offers residents high-end senior living options. The community welcomed its first residents in January 2023.

Seniors who choose Coterie enjoy an opulent, cosmopolitan lifestyle, complete with chef-crafted menus, white-glove dining service and a vibrant community.

The neighborhood is rapidly developing both commercially and residentially. Coterie is easily accessible to the High Line, Theater District and many of New York’s cultural and entertainment venues. Residents also enjoy exclusive perks throughout Hudson Yards — including restaurant reservations, event tickets and personal shopping.

There are several dining venues on-site, as well as a bakery that hosts resident cooking classes.

Luxury extends to wellness and care. Coterie offers independent living, assisted living and memory care services. Assisted living residents receive discreet personal care support, while the memory care floors operate as secure environments designed specifically for residents with cognitive impairment, emphasizing both safety and quality of life.

A 24-hour medical center is located on-site, and physical therapy is available to residents.

Gym equipment in Coterie’s private health club was selected by the Mayo Clinic Healthy Living Program to promote fitness, flexibility and longevity. For relaxation and reading, residents can visit the curated library.

The Bristal Assisted Living at York Avenue

1622 York Ave.

646-370-6446

thebristal.com

Type: Independent living, assisted living, memory care

Facilities: 132 studio apartments, including memory care options. Contact for rates.

The Bristal rises 14 stories and is packed with amenities and recreational areas for its senior residents. Located at the southeast corner of 86th Street and York Avenue, it’s just a block from Carl Schurz Park. Museums, theaters, restaurants, cafés and shops are easily accessible via the 86th Street crosstown bus or the Second Avenue subway.

But there’s so much to do at The Bristal that many residents find little need to leave. A full daily calendar features events and day trips. The community also includes a beauty salon, fitness center, outdoor terrace and a bistro serving casual fare. When residents are ready for a day out, transportation is available to parks, museums, concert halls and other destinations across the city.

The Bristal is pet-friendly. Residents may keep pets weighing 15 pounds or less, provided they are able to care for them independently.

Each of the 11 apartments on every residential floor features a kitchenette and private bathroom. All residents receive a personal emergency alert device for added safety.

Daily rent includes a private apartment, three chef-prepared meals each day, housekeeping services, weekly laundry, 24-hour security surveillance and 24/7 staff access. Residents who prefer to dine on their floor can enjoy tableside service as an alternative to the main dining room.

Several floors at The Bristal are dedicated to Reflections Memory Care, a specialized program supervised by experienced senior care professionals. This highly personalized program supports individuals living with Alzheimer’s disease and other memory-related cognitive disorders.

Sunrise East 56th

139 E. 56th St.

SunriseEast56.com

347-527-9165

Type: Independent senior living, assisted living, memory care

Facilities: 143 apartments; studio, one- and two-bedroom suites. Contact for rates.

Sunrise East 56th is a luxury senior living community offering “best-in-class dining, beautifully appointed amenities” and programs designed to keep residents engaged with their community, family and friends.

Its East Midtown location provides easy access to Manhattan’s boutiques, department stores, restaurants and cultural destinations. Located at the corner of Lexington Avenue and 56th Street, the 16-story residence offers each resident an Individual Service Plan tailored to their needs, including options for assisted living and memory care.

Sunrise East 56th is pet-friendly and fosters a strong sense of community, where birthdays and special occasions are regularly celebrated. Earlier this year, resident Jean Kantrowitz celebrated her 103rd birthday with a festive gathering.

An expansive daily calendar of events is posted to keep residents informed about menus and activities.

Monthly costs vary depending on the apartment type and level of care required. The base monthly fee includes housing, personal care, medication services, weekly housekeeping, laundry, on-site medical care and three locally sourced meals prepared daily by the Sunrise culinary team. Additional fees apply for individualized care services.

For residents living with Alzheimer’s, dementia and other memory-related conditions, Sunrise offers a secure Reminiscence Neighborhood with specialized programming.

All apartments are equipped with tracking technology that alerts staff if a resident needs assistance. Both residents and staff wear BlueBrand bracelets—a supportive technology that ensures help is always within reach.

Inspir Carnegie Hill

1802 Second Ave.

646-907-1000

inspirseniorliving.com

Type: Independent living, assisted living, memory care

Facilities: 215 apartments; studios, one- and two-bedroom units. Contact for rates.

Inspir Carnegie Hill opened in 2020 and is home to residents who enjoy a luxurious, hotel-like environment. Its common spaces are spacious and comfortable, and daily programs include art workshops, music, exercise, lectures and cultural events. Gourmet meals are chef-prepared and curated each day.

Touchscreens opposite the elevators display daily menus and activities. The 16th floor features a two-level atrium and terrace with both interior and exterior seating surrounded by plush greenery—a favorite gathering spot during the day and evening. The 23-story facility also includes a pool, espresso bar, art room and multiple dining venues.

Each residence features smart-home technology, floor-to-ceiling windows, washers, dryers and regular housekeeping services. Activities are designed to be intellectually and culturally stimulating, and take place both on- and off-site. Guest speakers include luminaries from theater, media, politics and more. Last year, acclaimed Broadway producer Manny Azenberg entertained residents with stories from his 45-year career.

Licensed nursing is available 24/7. Inspir is close to the Upper East Side’s top-tier health care providers and wellness programs. The community’s concierge arranges transportation for everything from medical appointments to evenings at the theater.

Inspir Carnegie Hill offers senior residents an independent, luxury lifestyle in an environment designed to meet changing wellness and health care needs.

Vista on 5th

1261 Fifth Ave.

212-534-6464

vistaon5th.org

Type: Assisted living.

Facilities: 127 Studio apartments. Vista accepts private pay and then spend-down and transition into Medicaid. Medicaid-set rent is $1,406 per month. Monthly private pay is $8,250 per month.

Vista on 5th is celebrating its 25th anniversary. This community-based, not-for-profit organization operates solely on admissions and grants. Vista offers a welcoming, friendly environment that promotes health and well-being, with a variety of on- and off-site activities, events and entertainment.

Upon entering through the building’s automatic doors, residents are greeted at the concierge desk. The updated lobby features a comfortable lounge with plants, artwork and a piano. Coffee, tea and snacks are available in the library. A lower-level courtyard gives residents a private outdoor space to relax or enjoy barbecues.

The 14-story residence overlooks the Harlem Meer. On the top floor, the dining room offers sweeping views, where residents enjoy three fresh, chef-prepared meals daily. Longtime residents featured in past Senior Living Guides continue to thrive at Vista—Carmen still crochets and teaches others, while Dori, an author, remains active in her writing group.

Vista’s team of professionals provides a full range of supportive services. On-site physical, speech and occupational therapy are available. Medical staff assist with medication management, referrals to outside providers and appointment scheduling, including transportation.

The “Full-Life Enrichment” schedule includes movies, music performances and group activities. Monthly rent includes housekeeping and linen service, 24/7 security, a concierge desk, a relaxing lobby area and access to a grand piano. All apartments are private and feature a stove and microwave. Most have walk-in showers.

Vista accepts private-pay residents who can later transition to Medicaid after a spend-down. The Medicaid-set rent is $1,406 per month; private-pay rent is $8,250 per month.

Kyle Pirez, Vista on 5th’s Admissions Supervisor, has worked there for several years. “Vista on 5th is a community which encapsulates everything special about New York. At Vista, we believe in something different: Seniors of all backgrounds and financial standings deserve to live in an environment where they are safe and supported, while still facilitating their dignity, individuality and freedom to express themselves,” he said. “Vista offers a place to call home for our melting pot of seniors all with centuries worth of stories and experiences with some that are eager to share.”

Brookdale Battery Park by Sunrise

455 N. End Ave. New York, NY 10282

917-259-0248; 833-408-1244

sunriseseniorliving.com/communities/ny/battery-park

Type: Independent living

Facilities: 217 apartments, from studios to two-bedrooms. Monthly rentals start at $6,720/month.

Conveniently located at the tip of Manhattan and steps from the Hudson River, Brookdale Battery Park by Sunrise is where seniors continue to live their independent lifestyle. Public transportation is easily accessible via an MTA bus immediately opposite Brookdale which takes you to the midtown theater district, museums, restaurants and the cultural and entertainment venues that make New York New York. If you don’t want to wait for the bus, hail a taxi or use an app. Medical services - hospitals, physicians, pharmacies - are close by. Stay in the neighborhood, and you’ll enjoy the lush green spaces and Tribeca and the Financial District are not far way.

Life at Brookdale includes wellness focused programming, elevated culinary offerings and luxe surroundings. Activities include art classes, poetry readings, fitness classes such as tai chi and yoga, music and live entertainment, trips to Chelsea Market, chorus, memoir classes and film screenings.

On-site amenities include an indoor pool, fitness center, beauty salon and barber shop, arts and crafts studio, game room, library, business center and more. Brookdale’s culinary team serves meals from its dining room daily. All apartments also have kitchens for those who prefer to cook. There’s also a private dining room to reserve for entertaining family or guests. Pets are welcome, and there is a physician on-site.

Cost is determined by size and floor plan of the apartment unit and selection of services and amenities. Independent living does not qualify for Medicare coverage; Medicaid is also not available since independent living does not involve healthcare.

The 80th Street Residence

212-717-8888

80thstreetresidence.com

Type: Enhanced Memory Care

Facilities: 70 rooms. Contact for rates.

For the last 25 years, The 80th Street Residence has been dedicated exclusively to Enhanced Memory Care for people living with cognitive impairment. Through its partnership with the Parkinson’s Foundation Community Partners in Parkinson’s Care, a membership program for senior living communities and home care agencies, 80th Street is best equipped to provide residents living with Parkinson’s Disease the quality care and support they require. Each resident receives individualized care, including those with Lewy Body Dementia, Parkinson’s, and Alzheimer’s Disease.

80th Street innovated the household model for enhanced care. Each residential floor is designed as a neighborhood for 8 to 10 residents. Each resident’s room is furnished with full-size beds, tv, cable and a 24/7 emergency response system, and each neighborhood has a kitchen, living room and dining room. All floors are secured with keypad access and security cameras in common areas and residents receive the support of care managers who are trained in dementia care. The neighborhood concept creates familiarity for the resident and makes it easier to move to another floor if their needs change. Every floor has its own assigned activities assistant to encourage each resident to participate in programs as they are able to.

At 80th Street, all residents receive assistance with the self-administration of medications, and three meals a day served restaurant style on each floor. Meals are served off-hours, if preferred, and snack, Keurig coffee, tea, and fruited water are always available. Residents are encouraged to participate in activities and are accompanied by escorts to and from locations. 80th Street’s all- inclusive fee includes nurses and care managers trained in cognitive impairment, medication management, and escorts for nearby off-site medical appointments, as well as housekeeping, laundry, salon services, toiletries, tv, cable and furniture. Telephone service is not included. If a resident’s physician deems it appropriate, an enhanced level of care is provided and there is an additional monthly fee.

Residents enjoy the view from the penthouse terrace and spend time in the outdoor lounge to relax or join a gathering or barbecue. Off-site cultural activities include trips to museums and Lincoln Center. On site activities include Shakespearean readings by performers and residents alike. There are inter-generational programs with local schools as well as religious observances and birthday and holiday celebrations. Residents have access to all common areas of 80th Street, including the Backyard, Tearoom, Rooftop Terrace and Club 80th Street. Each floor is staffed 24/7. Truly a home away from home.

305 West End Avenue

212-969-8464 305

westendassistedliving.com

Type: Independent living, assisted living, Memory Care (Reflections) Facilities: One- and two-bedroom suites. Contact for rates.

Seniors who prefer urban living and want to maintain an independent or assisted lifestyle will find 305 West a perfect setting. For residents who require memory care, Reflections Memory Care suites are available and include hands-on personal care assistance, care intervention, access to certified dementia practitioners, a specialized dementia care program and more. Suites are spacious and include a kitchenette and private bath.

Located in the very residential part of the Upper West Side, 305 West is a block from Riverside Park and the Hudson River and a bus, cab, or Uber ride away from Manhattan’s museums, restaurants, theater, shopping and cultural institutions and has its own on-site cinema and an outdoor terrace. In recent years, West End Avenue has expanded to include a myriad of commercial spaces, particularly below 72nd Street. So nearby local shopping’s an option.

Services and amenities include housekeeping, weekly linens and laundry, a fitness center, exercise classes and wellness programs, as well as town car service and motor coach transportation to and from outside activities. Fitness center, exercise classes, and wellness programs. There is an on-site cinema and salon, in addition to entertainment, evening get-togethers, and a variety of educational and social programs. Small pets are welcome.

Atria West 86

333 West 86th St. 212-712-0200

atriaseniorliving.com

Type: Independent, assisted living

Facilities: Studio and studio deluxe apartments. Contact for rates.

Atria West 86 has been located in the heart of the UWS for over 20 years. Seniors who want an urban lifestyle in an independent or assisted living setting, will thrive at Atria West 86. When indoors, there’s the penthouse fitness center, and rooftop terrace with its 360 degree view of the city and Hudson River. Step outside, and you’re a half-block’s walk to Riverside Park and a short distance by foot, bus or Uber to Central Park. Residents have easy access to the culture, landmarks, and the buzz of New York, and UWS institutions like Barney Greengrass and Zabar’s, Symphony Space, Lincoln Center and the Theater District. Car service and group transportation is available for residents.

Atria West 86’s offerings include housekeeping, emergency alarm systems, laundry, chef-prepared meals and round-the-clock staff. Residents enjoy independent, hotel-style living. Many residents do not require personal care services and, if needed, supportive living care services are available at an additional monthly fee, which is based on the number of hours required.

There are three on-site dining venues, including a full-service restaurant, a casual bistro, and a café. A monthly activities and events calendar sets out the happenings. There are nightly movies, programs and events covering such topics as health and physical fitness, learning and intellectual stimulation, live entertainment, creative expression and the arts, civic and professional involvement and religious and spiritual fellowship. Pets are allowed.