Planning to Fly? As Airlines Cut Back Food, You Might Want to Pack Your Own Picnic

Several airlines are slicing food service, so if you’re flying off on vacation this summer, it may pay to pack you own picnic. The TSA has a web site entitled What Can I Bring so you can check the general guidelines. It’s also a good idea to check each airline for specific policies, but generally solid foods and snacks are permitted. Liquid, gels and items over 3.4 ounces are restricted to carry on. And also if traveling internationally, check to make sure the food items in carry on or packed in luggage are not restricted at your final destination.

Here’s what has been happening lately on the food frontier in the skies. First up (or down), Hawaiian Airlines. As the website simpleflying.com predicted in May and USA Today confirmed a month later, as of July 1, Hawaiian has discontinued complimentary economy class meals on most flights between the islands ii and the continental United States with the exception of free‑meal service on the nonstop Honolulu‑to‑New York JFK. Happily, no one will starve. Economy passengers who still wish to dine while in the air are directed to pre‑order a meal priced at $17 any time from two weeks to up to 20 hours before departure and prepared fresh within 12 hours of the actual flight. The Airline says this new routine will reduce food and packaging waste by matching production to actual demand. As listed on USA Today, the new purse and palate tempting menu includes “barbecue teriyaki chicken bento, baby kale salad with li hing [dried] mango, fried mochiko [crispy] chicken with garlic noodles, French toast with Hawaiian bread, coconut‑milk overnight oats, and a cheesy omelet with chicken sausage.”

Today, several other airlines also limit food but with more simple and direct rules and regs. Delta Air Lines will no longer offer food and beverage service on flights shorter than 350 miles, their single exception being passengers in First Class and, in some cases, those with the upgraded more spacious Main Cabin seats euphemistically labeled Delta Comfort and Delta Main. United Airlines currently does not offer snacks on flights less than 300 miles. American Airlines has a similar cutoff at under 250 miles, but will give passengers drinks by request; asking nicely with a smile is the recommended way to go.

As these new no-food policies become standard, it’s a safe bet that, like other corporate cost-cutting measures, they will sooner or later make their way onto more and more flights. That being true, it pays for passengers to check the airline’s flying food policy when purchasing a ticket, a simple chore allowing one to prepare in advance. Which, as a practical matter, means setting up shop in the kitchen the night before the flight.

Step One: Toss a couple of single serving gelatin or applesauce snacks from the cabinet or fridge into the freezer. Then add freezer-friendly peanut butter and jelly sandwiches on toasted bread in individual sandwich-size plastic bags to chill their sweet and salty pleasures into less sticky states. While cheese or meat sandwiches may sound more filling, once thawed those cannot be left unrefrigerated for more than two hours which, given wait times, flight times, and flight delays, makes them no-noes.

Step Two: When it comes time to leave for the airport, the frozen desserts and sandwiches go into a small shopping bag along with fresh or dried fruit such as small boxes of raisins, plus a candy bar or two, and practical dining tools like napkins and plastic spoons

Step Three: Thanks to savvy entrepreneurs, travelers who missed Steps One and Two can assemble a reasonable cache of cookies, chips, and such at the airport itself. And if time and pocketbook permit, there’s always tip-top takeout from the airport’s likely upscale restaurant.

As the plane leaves the ground, all this prep keeps a traveler nutritionally stoked from here to wherever.