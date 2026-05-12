Marlene Meyerson JCC 344 Amsterdam Ave.

646-505-4444 www.mmjccm.org There’s always something happening at the Marlene Meyerson Jewish Community Center (JCC)–so much so it’s almost overwhelming. Worry not, however, for in those jam-packed calendar grids are a plenitude of programs for everyone from seniors to their adorable grandchildren and / or great-grandchildren. The base of senior operations at the JCC is The Weschler Center for Modern Aging. Although the center hadn’t printed its summer–fall program guide at press time, some highlights from this past spring include the Rooftop Herb + Vegetable Garden Club; Drama Club; movie discussion groups on Film Noir and Melodrama (think director Douglas Sirk); various writing workshops; and Health and computer tech-related classes. But wait, there’s more! There’s birdwatching, museum trips, all manner of exercise classes from yoga to pilates to walking—even tap dance! As for Mah Johngg, of course, there’s mah johngg! (Do you ever have to ask?)

New York Society Library 53 E. 79th St. 212-288-6900

www.nysoclib.org Taking nothing away from the noble mission and devoted workers the New York Public Library system—East Siders and everyone else must check out the Book Cellar at the Webster Branch, a fund raising used bookstore in the library’s basement—there are all sorts of reasons the private New York Society Library (NYSL) merits bibliophile attention. Among the many benefits NYSL offers are a stunning, comfortable setting including a (grand)children’s library, bountiful open stacks, recommended books lists, Books By Mail, interlibrary loan, lockers, research assistance from trained reference librarians—the veritable works! In addition to their wide range of regular programming for readers there’s also this U.S. Sesquicentennial Special: a conversation between historian Ted Widmer, author of “The Living Declaration: A Biography of America’s Founding Text,” and New York Times columnist, Jamelle Bouie. This event will be held in person and online on June 24, and is open to the public. Museum of Jewish Heritage 36 Battery Pl. 646-437-4202 www.mjhnyc.org It’s almost like flipping a coin: Museum of Jewish Heritage (MJH) or the Jewish Museum at 5th Avenue and East 92nd Street? Both make for fine summer visits, with their respective neighbors, Battery Park and Central Park, showing off their vernal abundance. No one should miss the Paul Klee: Other Possible Worlds exhibit at the Jewish Museum. The MJH (A Living Memorial to the Holocaust) gets the nod for United States semiquincentennial-friendly timing of “Art of Freedom: The Life & Work of Arthur Szyk,” the brilliant book illustrator and artist, runs through thru July 26. For those unfamiliar with his work, the show will be revelatory. Born in Łódź, Poland in 1894, Szyk grew up there and in 1937, he moved to England and in 1940, he emigrated to the United States. “Throughout this journey,” the MJH offers,” he never ceased to confront the assaults on Jewish identity and human freedom of his time. At the core of his work lies a steadfast belief in the power of visual expression to confront atrocity, mobilize righteousness, and promote freedom in all its forms (religious, national, cultural, and political), not just for Jews but for all humanity.”

Summer on the Hudson Riverside Park www.riversideparknyc.org/summer-on-the-hudson