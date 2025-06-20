Tracks at Grand Central Madison—When Is It Opening?

When Grand Central Madison finally opened to the public in February of 2023, the modern terminal space that is larger than 12 football fields had one glaring omission: it was sans any retail amenities. Currently, there are a few kiosks for snacks and cold drinks-similar to what you would find far out on an airport concourse.

In March of 2024, a new track, the Tracks Raw Bar and Grill was announced and scheduled to be added to the Grand Central Madison landscape last October. But it did not happen.

The new Tracks was an addition to the existing Tracks, currently on West 31st Street, across from Penn Station. With 32 current vacant retail storefronts in the cavernous underground complex, the MTA was happy to have a tenant, finally. With the former East Side Access, becoming Grand Central Madison, opening was delayed by over a decade, retail took a back seat to getting commuters in and out.

At a press conference held in the lower level of Grand Central Station on June 16 to promote summer events at the Grand Central complex, Bruce Caulfield, principal owner of Tracks, expounded on the new location, as yet unopened, 2 ½ years after the new LIRR terminal opened, 8 months past the intended opening date.

“I am so excited to be bringing Tracks to Grand Central Madison to continue the tradition started 20 years ago in Penn Station,” noted Caulfield, “We will bring our award-winning raw bar and my iconic railroad memorabilia to this new location Most importantly, we will bring the same hospitality to this new location, which will be adjacent to the current GCM Ticket Office.”

Given the short lead time between the contract signing and intended opening, the new dining space will not have any venting; instead of hamburgers and french fries and other gas grilled items, the new offerings will be lobster rolls, salads, oysters, and other light, easy to prepare food.

So—why the delay?

Despite the MTA’s best efforts to smooth the red tape in getting Tracks open. The State Liquor Authority’s approval was a hurdle, as were supply chain issues obtaining materials for the facility.

In a post press conference query, Caulfield told Straus News he hopes to be open by July. Additionally, when asked about specifics as to the delayed opening, he mentioned that there would be no details revealed until the MTA officially announced the actual opening date, and declined to answer any further questions.

And the current state of finding some coffee on the weekend at the sprawling concourse? One weekend commuter had this story to tell;

“I was taking the LIRR at Grand Central Madison one weekend morning and asked where I could get a cup of coffee. The ticket seller I spoke with told me “”Your best bet is to go back up to the street.””

Leaving the press conference space, this reporter overheard a senior MTA official tell one of his colleagues, referencing TRACKS at Grand Central Madison, “We really need to get this opened.”

Stay tuned.