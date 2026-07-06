World Cup Crowds Give Manhattan Bars a Summer Boost

The predicted tourist boom for soccer fans flocking to the World Cup is propelling Manhattan bars and restaurants to some of their best summer business in years.

Last summer, FIFA World Cup 2026 New York New Jersey (NYNJ) projected that the tournament would bring 1.2 million visitors and generate $3.3 billion in economic activity across the region. With the World Cup now well underway, Manhattan bars and restaurants see to be reaping more benefits than their counterparts on the other side of the Hudson where the tournament is actually being played.

“There is no doubt that the legacy of this tournament will provide a significant economic boost for the region for years to come,” NYNJ Host Committee Chair Tammy Murphy said last summer when the committee released its Economic Impact Summary.

For many bars across Manhattan, particularly those with ties to international communities, that impact is already being felt.

At O’Hanlon’s, an Irish pub on East 14th Street known for its Arsenal supporters, manager Cristiano Adiutori estimated business has increased roughly 30% compared with a typical summer.

“Normally the summer is slow because New Yorkers travel, and the zoo brought by NYU students on weekends tapers off,” Adiutori said. “The World Cup means business keeps coming in.”

He said the tournament has attracted a diverse mix of patrons, including visitors from Brazil, Zimbabwe, Kenya, India and the United Kingdom, along with plenty of American soccer fans.

Regular customers Brian and Helen, who watched England face the Democratic Republic of the Congo at the pub on July 1, said they have also noticed larger crowds driven by the tournament.

The trend continues in Midtown.

At The Ragtrader on West 36th Street, Director of Culinary Operations Ash Fulk said World Cup matches have helped reverse what is typically one of the slower periods of the year.

“The summer is usually slower during this time of year, but the World Cup has increased sales,” Fulk said.

He estimated sales have risen between 10% and 15%, helped by Midtown’s concentration of hotels and tourists.

“We had four full tables for the Paraguay game,” Fulk said. “They were singing the Paraguay national anthem.”

Other neighborhood bars are experiencing similar crowds, while also serving as gathering places where visitors can celebrate their heritage far from home.

At The Standard Biergarten in the Meatpacking District, manager Mack Reynolds said June has been one of the busiest months the venue has experienced, fueled by both the World Cup and the Knicks’ playoff run.

“June has been one of our busiest months here with the World Cup and Knicks games,” Reynolds said.

The German-inspired beer garden embraces its roots by having male staff wear lederhosen-style shirts and female employees wear dirndl-inspired attire. Guests purchase tickets before ordering traditional Bavarian food and drinks, creating an experience familiar to German visitors while introducing others to the country’s customs.

Even after Germany’s elimination from the tournament, Reynolds said fans have continued to fill reserved tables.

A similar atmosphere has taken hold at Kabin NYC, a Scandinavian-themed bar that has become a gathering place for Norwegian supporters.

Following Norway’s 2-1 victory over Côte d’Ivoire on June 30, one bartender summed up the demand simply.

“Norway has a beautiful fanbase,” the bartender said. “They showed up and are drinking us dry.”

Outside the bar, one supporter wearing a Norway jersey said he flew from Norway to New York and plans to stay through July 10 after anticipating the team’s deep tournament run.

“I knew they were going to go far, and now they made it to the knockout round, so I’m here to support them with other Norwegian fans,” he said.

Kabin NYC doorman Deli said the venue reached capacity well before halftime.

“The turnout is insane,” he said. “We’re at full capacity before the first half was even close to over. Plus, we’re the only Nordic bar in the city.”

“The fans are electric.”

Not every busy sports bar was filled with supporters of one nation.

At The Tailor Public House near Penn Station, patrons gathered to watch Spain play Austria, many stopping in after commuting from New Jersey instead of traveling to MetLife Stadium.

A group of Hoboken residents said they often prefer watching matches in Manhattan, where the atmosphere allows them to experience the excitement surrounding different national teams without attending the games themselves.

“When there’s games at MetLife, I’d rather stay home and watch with friends instead of going into the city,” one patron said. “But since we work in Manhattan every day, we enjoy the energy here and watching games from different cultures, even if we’re not from those countries.”

Another customer said the World Cup has encouraged patrons to stay longer, making it easier to spend more money over the course of a match than during a typical visit.

From Irish pubs to German beer gardens and Nordic gathering spots, bar owners and patrons alike say the World Cup has transformed Manhattan into a destination where soccer, tourism and culture intersect. While the tournament is still ongoing, many establishments report that this has been one of their busiest summers in recent memory, suggesting the tournament’s economic impact is already reaching neighborhood businesses.

The New York City Hospitality Alliance and the Mayor’s Office did not respond to requests for comment before press time.