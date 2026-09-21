After Fatal E-Scooter Crash, Pols Propose Stricter E-bike Laws

A Queensboro Bridge press conference was held on Sept. 16, by two lawmakers to amplify the growing concern for stricter regulations of high speed electric vehicles.

According to the bill introduced by Senator Kristen Gonzales and Assembly member Diana Moreno , “These high-speed machines are able to reach speeds of 25 miles per hour or more, which is illegal under state law. Under New York law, electronic scooters and bikes may travel at a maximum of 15 miles per hour.”

The lawmakers want to create a sharper distinction between the vehicles needed by delivery workers versus the illegal electric vehicles. They seek to “prohibit the sale of e-bikes not legal to ride in New York State.”

The location of the press conference was to commemorate the deaths this past May of a pedal bicyclist who collided with an e-scooter reportedly going over fifty miles per hour on the bridge. Both men died in the crash.

Moreno and Gonzales allege that the distributors of these vehicles are not adequately disclosing how fast they really go which leaves riders unaware and at risk of injury.

The bill is currently in the state Senate committee. It states that “these devices are often deceptively and incorrectly marketed as e-bikes or e-scooters, which are legally defined in state law and have limits on maximum speeds they can travel. These practices can lead consumers to believe they are purchasing and riding safe and legal vehicles.”

In a press release from Assembly member Moreno’s office, the bill sets up steps to tackle this issue by stopping all online companies from buying e-motos. It would create a legal definition and guidelines for what should and should not be on the road. It would also guarantee that all e-motos have a warning before purchase on the website.

Bike safety organizations such as Transportation Alternatives and Families for Safe Streets also attended the conference.

Roughly “973 bikes have already been confiscated this year,” Gonzales said.

Recently, Daria Serkov, 15, was tragically killed by a truck on the corner of East 14th Street and First Ave this past Friday while riding as an e-bike passenger with a friend.

A day earlier Mayor Mamdani held a press conference to address street safety and introduce aspects of his “Vision Zero Reimagined” plan. This plan expands upon the 2014 version of the Vision Zero, unveiled under former Mayor Bill de Blasio.

Mamdani stated, “After all, just last month, nine New Yorkers were killed in hit and runs. In one week in August alone, three cyclists were killed. We mourn these New Yorkers. And we also know that our grief is not enough. Only action can honor their legacies and only action can ensure that no more of our neighbors are taken from us.”

The Mayor’s plan has specific goals which includes “removing dangerous drivers, promoting safe micro-mobility, encouraging other modes of travel, stopping extremely large vehicles from driving, expanding street safety designs, using the latest health and crash data to help New Yorkers, and and using their own safe fleet of cars.”

According to Vision Zero, bikes can range from class 1 through class 3 from 20-25 miles per hour with some having pedal assist versus throttle. What is illegal is the E-mobility devices that can travel over 40 miles per hour such as mopeds and electric skateboards.