Assembly District 66 Race Still Too Close to Call

As many of the June 23 primary victors look towards the November 3 general election, the crowded NYS Assembly District 66 Democratic primary still remains too close to call.

The contested primary for Deborah Glick’s seat is now between Jeannine Kiely, a Democratic district leader, and David Siffert, a civil rights lawyer.

The district includes Greenwich Village, Tribeca, SoHo NoHo, as well as a small portion of Battery Park City and the Meatpacking District

On June 29 as we headed to press, a little over 95 percent of the votes were counted, according to the unofficial election tally from the NYC Board of Elections. Kiely maintained a slight lead with 27.61 percent of the vote compared to Siffert’s 27.42 percent — the difference of 56 votes.

Both Siffert and Kiely expect the official votes to be released within days of June 29.

“I was honored to run in a race where I legitimately like and respect all of my opponents, with whom I am excited to work with to serve our community regardless of the result of this election,” Siffert said in a press release. “I am especially honored to be in a nail-biter with Jeannine Kiely, someone I have known, liked, and respected for many years.”

The district covers a big swatch of downtown Manhattan. Glick endorsed Kiely who also picked up support from other establishment Democrats.

For 35 years Glick represented the district which includes Greenwich Village, Tribeca, SoHo, NoHo, as well as a small portion of Battery Park City and the Meatpacking District. When she said she would not seek reelection after her terms at year end, it set up a crowded Democratic primary battle that drew six candidates. The other four candidates who have since conceded in the race include Ryder Kessler, Ben Yee, Corinne Arnold, and Furhan Ahmad.