Cuban Day Parade Brings Multitudes, Merriment to Madison Avenue

It was a great day in midtown for the red, white and blue on Sunday July 12 where the eighth annual Cuban Day Parade danced, strolled and rolled its way south down Madison Avenue, from 38th Street towards 27th Street and Madison Square Park.

What, you didn’t know there was a Cuban Day Parade? Worry not too much spectacle lovers, there are reasons for this. Indeed, in preparing for the event, even this parade reporter found himself facing a dearth of information. There was no question it was happening: road closures had already been announced but both the event’s website and Facebook page seemed inactive—and in Spanish only.

The language itself wasn’t a problem. To contrary, it was a revelation, for what in English is commonly called the Cuban Day Parade is also known in Spanish as “Desfile Cubano y Hispanoamericano” or simply “Cuban and Spanish American Parade” in English although in Spanish media it is often described as a “Carnival.” By any name, the parade is by and for Cubans and other Hispanics and though its organizers don’t shy away from attention, neither have they much sought it out the last few years either. If you have questions, call or write the parade’s organizer, Barbara Cambon.

Anyone who was labored for a truly grass roots, voluntary group or cause can understand how difficult it is to keep momentum going. Founded in 2018, the Cuban Day Parade celebrates a culture and history that’s wrongly overlooked when talking about Hispanic New York.

In fact, Cubans have played an integral part of Gotham history since the 19th century, though they were often called “Spanish,” as Cuba was a Spanish colony. Even then Cuban cigar markers were a notable part of Manhattan and Brooklyn industry. Later, a Cuban colony established itself along the waterfront in what would become the Meat Packing District and Chelsea. Coppelia, at 207 West 14th Street, represents a modern iteration of what were once numerous Cuban diners in the neighborhood. In Midtown, Margon at 136 W. 46th Street, is a venerable working class Cuban spot. Though Manhattan boasts numerous praiseworthy Cuban restaurants, the Cuban Diaspora largely resides in New Jersey, especially Hudson and Essex Counties. Union City having been a notable enclave since the 1950s. Elizabeth holds its own Cuban parade each May.

Since the inaugural Cuban Day Parade went well, they did it again in 2019. Because of COVID, the event was canceled in 2020, likewise the 2021 edition. Despite this disappoinment—other parades, like the Bushwick, Brooklyn, Puerto Rican Parade, were held without incident that summer—the Cuban Day Parade came roaring back In 2022.

Both NY1 and AMNY covered it for English speakers, with myriad others picking up the Spanish end. Mayor Eric Adams attended—a rare honor for a Madison Avenue parade—and brought with him a Mayoral proclamation honoring the parade

Wearing a FDNY baseball cap and a white Mayor Adams Parks Department polo shirt, Hizzoner was the parade’s Grand Mariscal (Grand Marshal) and offered some brief remarks.

“This city is invincible. It’s invincible because of the diversity. And the Cuban community is a symbol of that diversity.”

“I’m excited to be here and be Grand Marshall,” Adams said. “And it states that with all of the different communities in this city, we all come together as New Yorkers. We all come together as one and we all want the best for this city.”

Impressive as this was, the parade topped itself in 2023 when it celebrated the revered Cuban singer, Celia Cruz, who passed away 20 years earlier to the day, on July 16, 2003. Mayor Adams and Senator Charles Schumer were in attendance.

If subsequent Cuban Day Parades have lacked similar star power, it’s hard to blame anyone. In Manhattan’s crowded parade calendar, very few politicians pro-actively show up and sandwiched between the massive Puerto Rican and Dominican parades, the Cuban-Hispanic fusion faces stiff competition.

Nonetheless, led by its radiant Presidenta (President), Barbara Cambon, everyone at the Cuban Day Parade seemed genuinely excited to be there including Cubanos, Mexicans, Ecuadorians, Salvadorans and more, including the NYPD Marching Band. By the way, the long metal scepter or staff held by the Marching Band’s Drum Major is called a mace. Viva Cuba Libre!

Red, White & Blue Redux

Two days head of its historical date of July 14, the French flew their red, white and blue colors at the annual Bastille Day celebration sponsored by L’Alliance Francaise. Many Kylian Mbappé and other French nation team jerseys were seen though it was clear that the Bastille Day dog parade on Madison Avenue between 60th and 61st Streets was nearly as important as the World Cup.