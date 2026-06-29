It’s a Wonderful Life, Thanks to the New York Knicks

It was the 1992-1993 NBA season when my life changed forever thanks to the New York Knicks.

I was Administrative Director of Fairchild Publications, soon to be Editorial Manager of WWD and W Magazine, working for the Sr. V.P. and in the middle of a separation and divorce from my first husband.

Where was I supposed to meet men? AIDS had ravaged the fashion publishing industry. I had already lost friends and would soon lose more. It really wasn’t a good time to be single in New York City.

Then one day a mailing from the New York Knicks crossed my boss’ desk only to be tossed on my desk for disposal. Are you interested in a mini-plan package for 15 games to the upcoming season? This caught my eye. I love basketball. Guys love basketball. If I met a guy I could invite him to a game. But the price was high and my salary was not, so what to do? I decided to ask someone in our company to share the mini-plan with me.

Mark Sullivan was an Editor/Publisher of three of our Publications, Footwear News, SportStyle and Golf Pro Magazines. I had first met Mark as an NYU freshman in college majoring in journalism and politics. I was visiting my close high school friend Patti at Syracuse University where Mark was a senior and an editor on the Daily Orange, Syracuse U’s newspaper.

Patti and I would run into Mark once again with friends at the old Schaffer Music Concerts in Central Park which were truly magical. Sitting among the boulders at Wolman Rink listening to the likes of Joe Jackson. My next encounter with Mark was when he came in to interview for a reporter job at WWD. I was the first person he saw when he stepped off the elevator. He got the job and our stars rose in the following years. Over those years I married, he married and we chatted mostly about the New York Mets. He and his friends held season tickets and on occasion he offered me his tickets which I happily accepted.

You see as a child of Brooklyn Dodger fans, I was born a New York Mets fan. Loved, loved, loved the team. I also grew up a New York Knicks fan thanks to my dad. I watched or listened on the radio to every Knicks game during the 1972-1973 championship season. Clyde Frazier was and I will always be the GOAT to me.

When they traded Clyde to Cleveland, I was at MSG for his first game back, cheered for him as the rest of the crowd did and stepped away from my fandom for many a year. But my love for the team remained, so when I had the chance to purchase that mini-plan for the 1992-1993 season I did not hesitate. After all my, Dad was incredibly excited when the Knicks got Patrick Ewing in the lottery.

So, when I asked Mark if he would be interested in sharing the 15 games he didn’t hesitate. We met a few times to divvy up the seats and agreed we would each get 7 games. The last game of the season was against Michael Jordan and the Chicago Bulls. A day game at the Garden that we would attend together. And so, the season began. I went to my games, mostly with my girlfriends if I am being honest. As that last game approached, Mark and I had not seen one another for a while. He traveled quite a lot on business and was not sure he would make it to the game. But he did, the Knicks won handily and he arrived not wearing his wedding ring. He and his wife had separated months earlier. We have been together ever since that afternoon—30 years married.

We have been blessed with two children, my son Devlin and my daughter Claire. What a blessing it has been to me to be a New York Knicks fan.

An aside on my Walt “Clyde” Frazier jersey.

When I was at NYU an assignment in my journalism class was to interview someone famous or semi-famous. Walt Frazier had just retired, I knew he had an office on Lexington Avenue. I called the number, a young woman answered, I explained my reason for calling. Clyde got on the phone, set the interview. I was excited and nervous at the same time. It was wintertime, I dressed professionally but stylishly (I worked at Bonwit Teller during the summer) accessorizing with boots and my shearling coat. I came prepared, I saw all his games, read his book, every article written. He was wonderful and open and gave me as much time as I wanted. I recounted games like the Knicks comeback vs. the Bucks where they scored the last 19 points to win at the Garden. Or the epic game at Boston Garden when they defeated the Celtics on the road to their second title. I knew about the sister he lost and all he did for his family. At the end of the interview, he said to stay in touch and gave me one of my greatest compliments. “For a girl, you know a lot about basketball.” Some today would bristle. Clyde meant it with admiration. I was over the moon.

Over the years we had seen him on the streets of NY and called out to say hello. He always waved back and smiled.

Just after I had my son in 1999 my husband Mark was attending a trade show and found out Clyde was schedule to attend with the people from Mitchell & Ness, the makers of vintage uniforms. High end stuff for sure. So, Mark arranged for Clyde to call me but alas the appearance was held in the basement at the convention center. I had my first flip cell phone waiting for the surprise call that never came. Mark dialed handed Clyde his phone but there was not a signal to be had. Mark recounts how Clyde tried to connect, “Gwen, hello Gwen, are you there” But it was not to be. Both he and Mark were disappointed. My consolation gift was a signed #10 Mitchel & Ness Jersey courtesy of Walt “Clyde” Frazier. Still today one of my most prized possessions.