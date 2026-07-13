NY Archbishop Recovering From Eye Surgery

The Archbishop of New York will be recovering from an eye surgery for the next several weeks, after discovering a detached retina in his left eye.

Ronald Hicks, archbishop of New York, had just returned from a week-long pilgrimage in Rome when he was diagnosed with a detached retina, he revealed in an email post on July 13. He said the “initial surgery was successful.”

A detached retina occurs when the retina, a sensitive tissue at the back of the eye, pulls away from tissue underneath it. Common causes include age, injuries, or other diseases. The archbishop said he will be in a period of recovery for the time being.

“I am truly touched by the care and concern that I know many of you feel, and I am deeply grateful for your kindness and support,” Hicks wrote in a public letter. “During this time of healing, as I may not be able to respond personally, may I suggest that, instead of sending “get well soon” cards, messages, or making calls, you keep me in your prayers.”

“Your prayers mean the world to me, and please know that I am praying for each of you as well,” Hicks added.

It is unclear when the archbishop will resume his duties in full, but he said he would keep the public informed. In the case that the archbishop would need to take a period of absence, the Vatican would appoint one of the four active auxiliary bishops to handle the day-to-day work.