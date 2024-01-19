Police Seek Driver Who Struck Two Boys and 26-year-old Mom Near Heart of Theater District

A hit-and-run driver is being sought by police after he struck two young boys and their 26-year-old mom on Jan. 19 shortly after 7 p.m. as they crossed the intersection of Ninth Ave. and 42nd St. near the heart of the theater district.

The driver, who some witnesses said had run a red light, did not stop after his car struck the three victims. He was said to be driving a black Toyota Camry, according to one witness, who said the license plate was ZZAMAR.

A police spokesman said only that the trio were struck by a “dark colored vehicle” but did not release other details on the make or model or license plate at press time. “No arrest has been made,” the spokesman said, but police are searching for the driver. He was seen heading west toward the West Side Highway.

The three people who were struck were rushed to Bellevue Hospital and are said to be in stable condition, according to police.