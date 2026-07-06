Seaplane Crashes into East River with Eight Passengers

A seaplane made a hard landing into the East River on July 5 and emergency responders, rushing to the scene within minutes, safely rescued the eight passengers and two crew members.

The seaplane was flying passengers from East Hampton and came down in the East River near E. 23rd St. and the FDR Drive around noon. The pilot reportedly circled once but aborted the landing.

When he landed hard in the choppy seas, a wave caused the plane to tilt and snapped a support strut on its wing.

The plane had to be towed back to the Skyport seaplane dock, landed forcefully in the East River. The FDNY said two passengers required minor medical attention at the scene, but denied assistance.

The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) is currently investigating into the accident, according to a spokesperson. The plane, which the FAA confirmed to be a Kodiak 100 seaplane, reportedly had a snapped wing strut, which supports the plane’s wings, upon the strong landing into the river. In the FAA’s registration database, the plane’s owner is not publicly available, under the owner’s request.

A spokesperson at the National Transportation Safety Board said they are also investigating the accident and reported the airplane “sustained substantial damage.”

Two passengers, Ada Todd and her granddaughter, described the plane trip to the New York Times.

“I wanted her to have an experience, but this experience was very bad,” Todd told the New York Times. “Thank God we’re alive.”

According to the NYT, the pilot had tried to land twice before the rough descent into the river. As the plane listed in the choppy seas, one of the plane’s wings became partially submerged.

While local agencies and the FAA did not confirm the cause of the hard landing, weather conditions ranged throughout the afternoon, with NYC officials issuing a travel advisory due to thunderstorms happening the eve of July 5.