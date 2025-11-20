Why Jessica Tisch Agreed to Stay on as Top Cop under Mamdani

NYPD Commissioner Jessica Tisch, who has served nearly a year as the city’s top cop under Mayor Eric Adams, said via an email on Nov. 19 to the entire police department that she has agreed to stay on board once Zohran Mamdani is sworn in on Jan. 1

She made her first public appearance following the announcement Tuesday afternoon at the ASIS International Security Conference at the Javits Center where she was being honored as the person of the year, but revealed little about what went into the decision.

“He asked me to serve as police commissioner in his administration and after several conversations with him, I have agreed,” said Tisch in email that morning.

While acknowledging her decision, she revealed little about when into the discussions.

One beat cop working the subway told a reporter simply, “We got the email this morning. She’s staying.”

Tisch took the stage to accept the ASIS Person of the Year Award, honoring her leadership and the department’s sharp decline in crime over the past year.

Through Nov. 16, the six of the seven major crime categories that the city tracks through CompStat have declined city wide by 5.3 percent compared to a year earlier. Rapes are on the rise, jumping 16.4 percent to 1,803 incidents across the city.

Felony assaults have also been hard to bring down, dropping only 0.1 percent to 26,294.

Grand larceny auto, which was plaguing the city a year ago is now down 5.3 percent citywide to 12,781 incidents through mid-November and robbery tumbled 9.5 percent to 13,481 citywide but burglary dropped only 2.9 percent to 42,221 incidents and grand larceny also dropped 2.9. percent to 42,221.

At the luncheon, she was introduced by Brian Reich, chair of the ASIS New York City International Chapter, who praised her for “significant impacts to the city, with reductions in crime and many years of leadership.”

Her remarks acknowledged the transition, though carefully. Tisch said she told NYPD members earlier in the day that they were the reason she accepted the “very gracious offer” from the mayor-elect to remain police commissioner. She implied that recent discussions with Mamdani were constructive. “The mayor-elect and I agree on many of the same public safety goals for New York City,” she said. “Lowering crime, making communities safer, rooting out corruption, and giving our officers the tools and resources they need.”Tisch cited record low numbers for shootings, murders, and major crimes. “We are crushing it,” she told the crowd of more than a thousand security professionals, noting that the past four months were among the safest the city has seen in fifteen years.

Reactions among attendees reflected a mix of confidence and curiosity.

Although Mamdani walked back his earlier defund the police remarks, he is also seen as a pro-Palestine supporter who regularly appeared at rallies for them after the Hamas-Israel War started. Tisch, a billionaire heiress whose family has a stake in the New York Football giants is a well known philanthropist for Jewish causes who has been known to wear a star of David necklace at public appearances. Keeping Tisch as his commissioner could help him tamp down speculation about anti-semitism among some members of the Jewish community.

When asked how he thought Mamdani persuaded her to stay on, John Gavilan of Guarda Worldwide Security Systems said, “Hopefully he gave her a raise.”

NYPD Sergeant John Schoppmann, a 23-year veteran, said the move “made perfect sense,” pointing to the city’s improving numbers. “Crime is down at its lowest rate. It’s good for the city to keep that going.”

A rabbi attending the event said the Jewish community welcomed the news. “Everyone is thrilled she will stay on at least through the transition,” he said. “No one knows what happens after that, but people feel reassured.”

In her speech, Tisch also highlighted internal reforms, including a restructuring of executive leadership, an overhaul of the Internal Affairs Bureau, changes to the disciplinary system, and new training and facilities. “Our strategies must be designed and executed to the highest standards,” she said. “And we must remain focused always on the people we serve.”