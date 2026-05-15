Migrant Pleads Guilty in Shooting of Federal Officer in Inwood

One of two men indicted for the August 2025 shooting of an off-duty U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) officer in Inwood last August, Miguel Francisco Mora Nune, 22, has pled guilty to possessing ammunition as an illegal alien. Nune is from the Dominican Republic.

The case against a second suspect, Christhian Aybar-Berroa, 22, who drove the getaway motorcycle and is also an illegal alien from the Dominican Republic, is still pending.

Straus News reported the shocking incident, which occured in Fort Washington Park while the officer was with his girlfriend near the Hudson River. Nune, and his alleged accomplice, had earlier robbed a woman of her phone, and not realizing the off-duty, out of uniform, officer was, in fact, a cop, tried to hold him up at gunpoint also. A bullet Nunez fired struck the CBP Officer in the face and right arm. The CBP Officer appeared to return fire, hitting Nunez twice, prosecutors said before Nunez fled on a motorbike driven by his co-defendant, Aybar-Berroa.

About 20 minutes after the shooting, Aybar-Berroa dropped the wounded Nunez off at BronxCare Health System Hospital, at 1650 Grand Concourse.

The identity of the officer was not been publicly revealed.

As alleged in the charging instruments and statements made in public filings and public court proceedings:

“Last year’s shooting of an off-duty CBP officer was an attack on the greater law enforcement community and on the rule of law itself, and this guilty plea is a significant step toward holding the defendant accountable and making clear that such violence will not be tolerated,” said Homeland Secrurity Investigations (HSI) Special Agent in Charge Michael Alfonso. “Together with our vital partners, HSI New York will continue to disrupt and dismantle criminal networks, ensuring our city, and our country, remain safe.”

“This guilty plea is an important step toward accountability for a brazen act of violence against one of our officers,” said CBP’s Director of New York Field Operations Frank Russo. “Our focus remains on the well-being and recovery of our colleague, and on safeguarding the men and women who serve our communities every day. We are grateful to the U.S. Attorney’s Office, HSI and the NYPD for their exceptional work.”

Nunez entered the U.S. illegally and is subject to an order of removal from the U.S.