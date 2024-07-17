Power Outages Hit Harlem As Governor Declares State of Emergency Across State Due to Stifling Heat Wave

Harlem is experiencing power outages tied to the latest heat wave a day after Governor Kathy Hochul on July 16 declared a state of emergency due to the current extreme heat wave.

ConEdison vans flanked several blocks around Adam Clayton Powell Jr. Boulevard on July 17 as the power utility rushed packages of dry ice to the area in a bid to keep refrigerated food cold.

The second heat wave of the season in New York City has been unrelenting. City Hall has recommended New Yorkers set their air conditioners to 78 degrees and to make an effort to not use larger appliances. Businesses are being asked by Con Ed to cut AC use between 11 a.m. and 3 p.m. while residential users are being asked to conserve and cut back on AC use from 2 p.m. until 10 p.m.

“The company urges customers to use energy efficiently and take steps to stay safe and comfortable,” reads a statement on ConEd’s website. “Heat, humidity and increased demand for electricity to power air conditioners can place stress on electric delivery equipment.”

New York City residents are also encouraged to prepare for potential severe storms. Other areas of New York have experienced power outages as a result of these storms early on July 17.

Harlem has been particularly hit by heat-related power outages, Straus News has learned with 926 reports on ConEd’s power outage map in Harlem alone as of writing. The company is working to fix the issue, but also providing additional assistance. The ConEd website currently reported an expected power restoration at 3:30 p.m. on July 17.

One of the main initiatives ConEd is bringing to the neighborhood is providing free bags of dry ice to those who have no power. While it will not provide respite from the heat, dry ice (or, frozen carbon dioxide) will help preserve frozen food and keep products such as milk cool for a short period of time.

A ConEd truck was distributing bags of dry ice in the PS 241/STEM Institute of Manhattan parking lot on West 112th Street on July 17 between Frederick Douglass Boulevard and Adam Clayton Powell Jr. Boulevard. Workers there told Straus News the vehicle would remain there until all bags have been distributed, the power returns, or 9 p.m. on July 17— whichever comes first. ConEd said it will have representatives available onsite to answer questions as well.

Beyond worries about food preservation, potential heat-related power outages may cause other complications, such as difficulty in accessing life support medical equipment. Additionally, the extreme heat can be taxing on New Yorkers’ health, especially the elderly. Power outages add a new level of worry because it means no access to air conditioning whatsoever.

MTA was also reporting widespread outages on the B and A trains on July 16 and delays on many other lines due to heat induced equipment failures.