Attempted Murder in East Harlem; Subway Assault at 53rd St.

The NYPD is asking for the public’s assistance in identifying an individual wanted in connection with an attempted murder incident that occurred within the confines of the 25th Precinct. Details are as follows:

It was reported to police that on April 29, 2025, at approximately 10:45am, an unidentified male did discharge a firearm multiple times at a 41-year-old male victim after a verbal argument in the vicinity of East 116th Street and Pleasant Avenue.

The unidentified male fled on foot to parts unknown. There were no injuries as a result of this incident.

The sought individual is described as a male with a dark complexion, approximately 55 to 65 years of age, medium build, wearing a blue sweater, black pants, black sneakers, and a black hat, last seen pulling a cart with what seems to be black laundry bag in it.

Though an East Harlem byway to many today, Pleasant Avenue is also home to the famous Rao’s Restaurant, a favorite watering hole of celebs, judges and mobsters.

Tattooed Woman Wanted for Subway Assault

Cops are asking for the public’s assistance in identifying a female wanted in connection to an assault that occurred within the confines of the Midtown North Precinct/Transit District 1. Details are as follows:

On Thursday, May 1, at approximately 4:30pm, a 73-year-old female victim was on a Manhattan-bound E train approaching the Fifth Avenue / 53rd Street station when she was approached by a large, unidentified woman who started yelling at her.

When the victim exited the train, the individual punched her multiple times in the face and fled the location on a Queens-bound E train. The victim sustained minor injuries and was treated on scene by EMS.

The suspect appears to be a heavyset female with a light complexion and green and blonde hair. She was wearing a green short-sleeve dress and a gray backpack and has tattoos on her legs and left arm.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the Crime Stoppers website at https://crimestoppers.nypdonline.org/ , on X @NYPDTips.

All calls are strictly confidential.