13th Precinct Names New Commanding Officer

Deputy Inspector Daniel J. Orlando has taken over from Angel L. Figueroa Jr. as the NYPD Commanding Officer of the 13th Precinct, which encompasses Stuyvesant Town, Gramercy Park, as well as the lower portion of Rosehill, Madison Square Park, and Union Square Park. He has moved into the position after previously heading Transit District 20 in Jamaica.

CompStat reports accessible on the precinct website denote that the crimes recorded by the NYPD (murder, rape, robbery, felony assault, etc.) are trending downwards this year compared to last. Specifically, there have been no recorded murders in the precinct in the first four months of 2022 or 2023. Reported rapes have dropped 55 percent in the first fourth months of recorded year-over-year data. The two exceptions are grand larceny and grand theft auto, which have increased by 5% and 29.4% accordingly. This year, there were 22 vehicles stolen in the precinct, compared to 17 in the same four months a year ago.