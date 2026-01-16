A 46-year-old woman cyclist sustained serious leg injuries after she was run over by a truck on the Upper East Side on Second Ave. and E. 57th St. The tragic incident came only one day after a 32-year-old man on an illegal high speed e-bike lost control of his bike in the bike lane on First Ave. near E. 45th St. and crashed into a barrier, causing serious head trauma.

The NYPD Highway District’s Collision Investigation Squad has determined that the biker on First Ave. was driving northbound shortly after 10 p.m. riding “an illegal HappyRun G100 Pro Electric Bicycle, with a top speed of 50 mph.” The city passed a law last year, setting a top speed for e-bikes of 15 MPH.

“The operator lost control of the bicycle and collided with the barrier, causing him to fall to the pavement sustaining severe head trauma,” according to an NYPD spokesman. “EMS responded and transported the victim to NYC Health & Hospitals/Bellevue where he was pronounced deceased.

He was identified Jason Galindo of 88-43 43 Ave. Elmhurst, NY

Eight hours later on Jan. 13, on 2nd Ave. and E. 57 St. at approximately 6:13 a.m., a woman heading south on a non-motorized pedal bike was struck by a red 2006 Kenworth tractor-trailer operated by a 53-year-old man.

The trucker was attempting to make a right-hand turn onto westbound E. 57 Street when he struck the cyclist, who was traveling southbound on 2nd Ave. After the initial impact, the bicyclist was run over by the tractor-trailer, causing severe trauma to her right leg, according to the NYPD.

EMS rushed the woman to New York-Presbyterian /Weill Cornell Medical Center in critical condition. One report in Streetsblog, citing a witness on the scene, said the victim’s leg was severed in the accident. The NYPD had no further details on the victim’s condition.

The tractor operator was uninjured and remained on the scene.

According to the website How’sMyDrivingNY, the truck involved in the crash has accrued 9 total driving violations, totalling $340.00, four of which occurred in Manhattan. Four of these violations have come from speeding in school zones, the most recent coming in July of 2025. Additionally, the truck failed to stop at a red light in August of 2023.

As of Jan. 15, no arrests have been in the Jan. 13 incident by the investigations remain ongoing by the NYPD Highway District’s Collision. Investigation Squad.