2 Tragedies in Eight Hours for East Side Bikers: 1 Man Dead, One Woman Run Over by Truck

In the span of eight hours a 46-year-old woman may have lost her leg after she was run over by a truck on Second Ave. and a 32-year-old male driving an illegal high speed e-bike on First Ave. was killed when he lost control and hit a barrier.

Second Avenue /
| 16 Jan 2026 | 08:39
    The Rhode-Island plated truck involved in the accident. The vehicle has a history of infractions, totaling nine since 2017. ( Photo: Henry Beebe-Center/Streetsblog)
    The bike lane on First Ave. and E. 45th St. was the scene of a deadly e-bike crash that killed a 32 year-old male on a bike that could go up to 50 MPH. He lost control of the bike and suffered head trauma shortly after 10 p.m. on ( Photo: Google Street view)
    Police check out the tractor trailer than ran over a 46-year-old woman on Second Ave. as the truck was turning onto 57th St. heading west. The pedal bike the critically injured woman was driving can be seen under neath the truck near the front wheel. ( Photo: Citizen)
    Blood on 2 Avenue and East 57 Street. The cyclist involved in the accident was taken to New York-Presbyterian / Weill Cornell Medical Center in critical condition. The truck operator remained on the scene, and no arrests have been made to date. ( Photo: Henry Beebe-Center/Streetsblog)

A 46-year-old woman cyclist sustained serious leg injuries after she was run over by a truck on the Upper East Side on Second Ave. and E. 57th St. The tragic incident came only one day after a 32-year-old man on an illegal high speed e-bike lost control of his bike in the bike lane on First Ave. near E. 45th St. and crashed into a barrier, causing serious head trauma.

The NYPD Highway District’s Collision Investigation Squad has determined that the biker on First Ave. was driving northbound shortly after 10 p.m. riding “an illegal HappyRun G100 Pro Electric Bicycle, with a top speed of 50 mph.” The city passed a law last year, setting a top speed for e-bikes of 15 MPH.

“The operator lost control of the bicycle and collided with the barrier, causing him to fall to the pavement sustaining severe head trauma,” according to an NYPD spokesman. “EMS responded and transported the victim to NYC Health & Hospitals/Bellevue where he was pronounced deceased.

He was identified Jason Galindo of 88-43 43 Ave. Elmhurst, NY

Eight hours later on Jan. 13, on 2nd Ave. and E. 57 St. at approximately 6:13 a.m., a woman heading south on a non-motorized pedal bike was struck by a red 2006 Kenworth tractor-trailer operated by a 53-year-old man.

The trucker was attempting to make a right-hand turn onto westbound E. 57 Street when he struck the cyclist, who was traveling southbound on 2nd Ave. After the initial impact, the bicyclist was run over by the tractor-trailer, causing severe trauma to her right leg, according to the NYPD.

EMS rushed the woman to New York-Presbyterian /Weill Cornell Medical Center in critical condition. One report in Streetsblog, citing a witness on the scene, said the victim’s leg was severed in the accident. The NYPD had no further details on the victim’s condition.

The tractor operator was uninjured and remained on the scene.

According to the website How’sMyDrivingNY, the truck involved in the crash has accrued 9 total driving violations, totalling $340.00, four of which occurred in Manhattan. Four of these violations have come from speeding in school zones, the most recent coming in July of 2025. Additionally, the truck failed to stop at a red light in August of 2023.

As of Jan. 15, no arrests have been in the Jan. 13 incident by the investigations remain ongoing by the NYPD Highway District’s Collision. Investigation Squad.