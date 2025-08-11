3 Men Shot on LES, 2 Teens Arrested; Woman Slashed & Robbed on Wall St. Subway

In early morning shooting incident in the NYCHA Vladeck Houses on August 5 left three men wounded and two teenagers arrested.

It happened at approximately 12:47 a.m., when police responded to a 911 call of shots fired in front of 40 Jackson Street in the confines of the 7 Precinct.

This address is a building in the southeast corner of the Vladeck Houses development, just steps from Corlears Hook Park.

Upon arrival, cops observed a 26-year-old male with a gunshot wound to the right hand and a 33-year-old male with gunshot wounds to his buttocks.

EMS responded and transported the 26-year-old victim to New York-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center and the 33-year-old victim to NYC Health and Hospitals/Bellevue; both in stable condition.

Additionally, a 30-year-old male with a gunshot wound to the right leg and a graze wound the back of his head flagged down EMS and was transported to NYC Health and Hospitals/Bellevue in stable condition.

Less than hour later, at 1:41 a.m., two suspects were arrested in the confines of the 7 Precinct:

The first, a 17-year-old male, was charged with Criminal Possession of a Weapon and Unlawful Possession of Ammo Feed Device.

The second is 19-year-old Meshach Johnson, of 1017 FDR Drive, an address in the Riis Houses NYCHA development near East 11th Street.

Johnson faces the same charges as his cohort, pled not guilty and was released on his own recognizance. His next scheduled court date is September 24

The cops investigation into the shooting remains ongoing.

Vladeck Houses opened in 1940, honors the Yiddish editor and writer, and later Socialist City Council Member, Baruch Charney Vladeck (1886-1938),

In February of this past year, NYPD detective Terry Avent was allegedly shot by Vladeck Houses resident Edwin Rivera while attempting to effect a search warrant.

Rivera was subsequently charged with attempted murder is being held on Rikers Island without bail while awaiting trial.

Turnstile Jumper Slashes & Robs Woman on Wall St. Subway

The New York City Police Department is asking for the public’s assistance in identifying the the turnstile jumping madman who robbed and knifed a woman within the confines of the 1st Precinct / Transit District 2. Details are as follows:

On Wednesday, August 6, 2025, at approximately 11:10 p.m., that while inside a northbound 3 train at the Wall Street train station, a 29-year-old female victim was approached by an unidentified individual. The suspect displayed a knife and slashed the victim before forcibly removing her cellphone.

The woman sustained laceration injuries to her left arm, left elbow, both hands, and back. EMS responded and transported the victim to NYC Health + Hospitals/Bellevue in stable condition.

The suspect is described as a male with a dark complexion, likely black in his late teens or twenties. He was last seen wearing a blue hoodie, black pants, black shoes, a white surgical mask below his nose, and a grey backpack.

One NYPD surveillance photo shows the suspect jumping easily over a subway turnstile.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the Crime Stoppers website at https://crimestoppers.nypdonline.org/, on X @NYPDTips.

All calls are strictly confidential.