3.5 Million Jeffrey Epstein Files on Exhibit at Tribeca Pop-up

Inside a small Tribeca gallery, rows of shelves lining the wall hold over 17,000 pounds of some of the most contentious documents of modern history: the Epstein files.

The 3.5 million documents were printed out and organized for the Donald J. Trump and Jeffrey Epstein Memorial Reading Room, a pop-up located at 101 Reade St., arranged by the Institute for Primary Facts. The exhibit brings the files, which have captivated global audiences digitally, into a tangible form.

“What is 3.5 million documents? What does that look like?” said David Garrett, a founder of the Institute for Primary Facts and organizer of the project. “Well, now we know.”

The organization split the documents into 3,437 volumes, each of which weighs about five pounds and is two inches thick. It took nearly a month alone to organize and prepare the documents for print. Ordered by volume on brown bookshelves, the documents span two floors. Garrett said the design for the space took inspiration from New York City public libraries.

In November 2025, Congress passed the Epstein Files Transparency Act. The legislation required the release of the millions of documents associated with Epstein, the New York financier and convicted child sex offender who died in jail awaiting a federal sex-trafficking trial in 2019.

The Department of Justice, DOJ, released hundreds of thousands of files throughout December 2025. Then, in January, 3 million more were made public. Some have argued the release was purposefully chaotic in order to confuse the public, who overwhelmingly supported the files being made public.

The purpose of this project was to put the mass of documents into perspective and give them context. Another way the organization attempted to achieve this is through the tribute to survivors and victims of Epstein.

In the center of the main floor, a sheer current is draped around a rectangular platform. Inside, the over 1,200 estimated victims of Epstein are each represented with a candle.

“The fact that after 10 victims it wasn’t stopped, or after 50, or after 500, or after 1,000 victims, that’s horrible,” Garrett said.

To the right of the tribute, a graphic spanning one wall depicts the two timelines of Epstein and President Trump’s histories. A third in the middle represents their connected history.

While running in the same social circle, Epstein and Trump became friends in the 1990s. During this time, Trump flew on Epstein’s private jet at least seven times, according to flight logs released in the files. The graphic is accompanied by photos of the two together and the lewd birthday card Trump reportedly gave Epstein in 2003.

“We’ve all seen all of these photos and videos a thousand times,” Garrett said. “What we wanted to do was put them in context, so you understand the friendship that these two men had and how similar their lives were.”

In late 2004, the two had a falling out over a property deal. Trump has since denied being “friendly” with Epstein and has rejected giving Epstein the birthday card. However, Trump’s evident connection to Epstein and his administration’s handling of the files have dragged down his approval ratings.

Garrett said that the timeline is where visitors spend most of their time. “At any given point during the day, there’s 20 people standing here staring at the timeline.”

Due to the DOJ’s failure to redact the names of victims in the release of the file, despite the legislation’s requirement to do so, the organization has restricted the public from reading the volumes.

However, they are available for Epstein survivors and members of the press, Congress, and law enforcement to read during special hours. The lower level of the gallery has been furnished with desks for those with permission to read and research the files.

During hours for the general public, the organization invites visitors to come down to the lower level to write their responses on flashcards. After only four days of being open, one corkboard was already full of notes.

On one, a visitor has drawn an image mimicking Trump’s alleged birthday card to Epstein with the words “Justice is a wonderful thing.” Several others demand the release of the remaining Epstein files.

Federal prosecutors initially estimated 6 million documents potentially responsive to the Epstein Files Transparency Act, leading many to suspect there are still over 2 million files that have not been released. Garrett hopes that this exhibit can inspire visitors to demand clarity on this issue.

“Maybe all these people can stand up, and we can get the rest of the files released,” Garrett said. “We can get them released properly redacted, and then members of the press, members of law enforcement, and even everyday people can take that evidence and work to demand real accountability.”

The release of the files has led to several resignations and two arrests in the U.K., including Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor, the former Prince Andrew, brother of King Charles III, However, DOJ officials say there is not compelling enough evidence to pursue further charges in the U.S. This lack of action has been extremely disappointing to Epstein’s victims.

Though it’s not total justice, Garrett sees this exhibit as a way to serve them. “We’ve had some Epstein survivors, but also a fair number of sexual assault survivors or abuse survivors, and they get pretty emotional,” Garrett said. “I think it helps them to think that they’re seen.”

Garrett said that he has spent a lot of time helping survivors find the documents with their names and sitting with them.

“You see emails about them or pictures of their driver’s license, and it’s just horrifying and heartbreaking,” Garrett said.

Garrett, who has two daughters, says he doesn’t want them to live in a world without accountability. This was part of the reason he helped found the Institute for Primary Facts, which launched in December 2025. The nonpartisan non-profit is focused on improving civic literacy in the U.S., which it plans to achieve through traveling exhibits such as this one.

The pop-up, which is free to the public, opened on May 8 and will be here until May 21. The organization recommends making a reservation in advance, but will be accepting a select number of walk-ins.