A Trojan Horse Statue Arrives at the Gates of Lincoln Square

A towering trojan horse was raised in front of the Lincoln Square movie theatre, setting the stage for the much awaited NY premiere of Christopher Nolan’s “The Odyssey.”

The horse statue, which reaches near 36 feet tall and weighs near 9,000 pounds, first graced the streets of West 67th and 68th Streets earlier this week, ahead of the July 14 movie premiere. Beyond the horse, the premiere’s set-up in front of AMC Lincoln Square 13 included two red carpet areas—one open for public viewing and another shrouded by a tent—and an archway displaying the movie’s title. The premiere event was set to start at 4:30 p.m., with fans beginning to line up since early morning on the 14th.

One fan told The Spirit she was able to secure free tickets for the red carpet premiere through a public online lottery. For other fans, they lined the streets in the hopes to see the stars of the movie. Some of the stars include: Matt Damon, Anne Hathaway, Robert Pattinson, Tom Holland, and Zendaya.

However, the main star had to be the horse. According to a Variety exclusive, Universal Pictures had commissioned the horse statue to replicate the wooden horse used in Nolan’s movie, which took a total of 288 hours to recreate. To transport the ‘trap’ from premiere to premiere, the horse is disassembled into five parts, including a base, and then reassembled across the U.S. and the U.K.

While large in real life, the trojan horse is not as big a character in the movie itself, rather serving as one of the triumphs in the Trojan War of Odysseus, played by Damon. The Odyssey, Homer’s epic, instead focuses on Odysseus’ journey home from Troy.

The NY premiere marks the U.S. premiere of the movie, which is officially set for release to audiences July 17. The decision to premiere at the chosen location likely because the Lincoln Square theater is the largest IMAX theater in North America—Nolan’s “The Odyssey” was filmed exclusively on IMAX cameras.