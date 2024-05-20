x
  1. Home
  2.  News

Adams Would Like Asylum Seekers to Fill Out City’s Lifeguard Ranks

Hizzoner bemoans that the lack of work permits blocks him from putting asylum seekers to work to alleviate the city’s dire lifeguard shortage. Last year, only one pool in Manhattan could offer “learn to swim” programs for kids and some sections of the city’s ocean beaches were closed to swimmers.

92Y /
| 20 May 2024 | 02:51
    <b>Mayor Eric Adams said he’d like to put asylum seeking migrants to work as NYC lifeguards— if they were granted work permits. The Parks Dept has had dire lifeguard shortages for the past several years. </b> Photo: Keith J. Kelly
    Mayor Eric Adams said he’d like to put asylum seeking migrants to work as NYC lifeguards— if they were granted work permits. The Parks Dept has had dire lifeguard shortages for the past several years. Photo: Keith J. Kelly
    <b>Deputy Mayor Meera Joshi said the Parks Department said more than 500 first time test takers passed the NYC lifeguard test this year, up by nearly 200 from a year ago. The city hopes to alleviate the dire lifeguard shortages of the past several years. </b>Photo: Keith J. Kelly
    Deputy Mayor Meera Joshi said the Parks Department said more than 500 first time test takers passed the NYC lifeguard test this year, up by nearly 200 from a year ago. The city hopes to alleviate the dire lifeguard shortages of the past several years. Photo: Keith J. Kelly
    Adams Would Like Asylum Seekers to Fill Out City’s Lifeguard Ranks