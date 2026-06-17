Adelphi University Reopens Manhattan Location With New Center

Adelphi University celebrated the grand opening of its new Manhattan Center on June 11. The university says the location will bring career-focused programs two blocks away from Grand Central Terminal.

“Adelphi is connecting higher education with opportunities,” said Adelphi President Michael A.L. Balboni at a ribbon-cutting event.

The private university’s main campus is located in Garden City, but it has satellite locations in Hauppauge, the Hudson Valley, and now Manhattan.

Adelphi previously had a campus based in Hudson Square. In 2023, the university announced it would be relocating its New York City-based classes to Saint Francis College in Brooklyn due to cost-efficiency issues with the original building.

The university broke ground on the new Midtown facility, which is located at 529 Fifth Ave., in April 2025. Through the support of a $741,257 Higher Education Capital Matching Grant from the state, the university was able to purchase state-of-the-art furniture and equipment.

Now, the building is open, and the university welcomed its inaugural cohort for the accelerated nursing program in May. A graduate-level STEAM program is also underway.

The new center is a 51,000-square-foot space and includes computer, healthcare, and science labs. The building also provides areas for students, such as a library, private study spaces, and a student lounge.

In the fall, the university will be expanding its offerings to include programs such as Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning, Learning Sciences, and Social Work. In the spring, this list will expand to include Human Resource Management-focused programs and certificates.

Many of the current offerings are graduate and PhD-level programs and advanced certificates. However, the list could expand or change to address the city’s workforce needs, which is a large focus of the location.

In March, Mayor Zohran Mamdani selected Adelphi University to be a partner of the Mayor’s Scholarship Program’s inaugural expansion to include undergraduate degrees. In the past, the program provided scholarships to municipal employees looking to further their careers while working for the city with graduate degrees, which Adelphi University has previously been a part of.

However, this application cycle, which closed in April, the scholarship program applied to several undergraduate degree programs at 10 universities. Though the accelerated nursing program is the only undergraduate degree at the Manhattan location, the scholarship also applies to select undergraduate degree programs at the university’s other locations.