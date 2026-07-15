Affordable Housing Tower Plan in East Village Stirs Local Debate

The Mamdani Administration is backing a plan to turn an East Village parking lot on East 5th Street now used by the NYPD’s 9th Pct into a multi-purpose housing development with 131 affordable apartments, a senior center, community spaces. The plan calls for replacement spaces for the NYPD cars that now park there.

But rather than a housing tower where up to one third of the apartments would be reserved for formerly homeless individuals, at least one community group is leveraging a more modest proposal that would turn much of the asphalt lot into park-like greenspace in a neighborhood where open space is in short supply.

The plan to convert the space at 324 E. 5th St. was announced July 13 by Mayor Zohran Mamdani and Deputy Mayor for Housing and Planning Leila Bozog.

Dubbed “The Aurea” it is part of a broader initiative to transform empty and under used lots into housing to address a critical shortage of affordable housing. The original plan now endorsed by Mamdani, dates back to the Adams administration which announced it in 2024 as part of Adams’ “24 in 24” housing program.

According to HPD Deputy Press Secretary Kim Moscaritolo, the proposed project will cost an estimated $90 million. The project still faces a long review process including the rezoning public review procedure known as ULURP. Moscaritolo said that once project approvals are complete, the department expects construction to take approximately two years.

Discussion on neighborhood forum website Nextdoor mirrors the growing debate on the best use of the coveted space. “Once again the East Village is an easy target for absorbing housing and homelessness problems,” East Village resident Nina J. said under a CBS News post about the project. “We have no green spaces and no open spaces and an abundance of homeless services. Make this parking lot a park or playground or plant some trees.”

Nina elaborated on her thoughts in a statement to Our Town. She grew up in Manhattan, has lived in the East Village over 25 years, and raised two children in the neighborhood. She said that the pandemic, compounded by other factors, led to a “real downhill slide” in the East Village.

“Our beautiful old buildings are covered with graffiti and we have a precinct that either doesn’t care about quality of life or crimes or is so disheartened that they do absolutely no enforcement ...” she said. “The East Village is struggling more than many neighborhoods and doesn’t need large buildings, more ‘affordable’ housing or to have our very limit[ed] open spaces taken away from us.

Others have voiced apprehension about the proximity between the elderly and the formerly homeless future residents and the impact on already overextended NYPD resources in the neighborhood.

East Village resident, Alexa W., said under a CBS News post on the project that the plan seemed like police punishment: “Wondering just what affordable is supposed to mean. Where will the police park now, one can’t help but wonder.”

Current plans indicate that The Aurea will include replacement parking, but specifics are unavailable.

Thirty percent of apartments in the new development will be reserved for formerly homeless New Yorkers, according to the Mayor’s Office press release. Housing Works, a not-for-profit group, will provide on-site supportive services for residents. Plans also feature landscaped terraces, green roofs, and all-electric building systems.

“[The project] the first City land designation of our administration, and it’s exactly the kind of housing we’re committed to building across the five boroughs: deeply affordable, community-led and worthy of the greatest city in the world,” Mamdani said.

Development team members include SLCE Architects, Housing Works, Spatial Equity, the Cooper Square Committee, and the This Land is Ours Community Land Trust. The mayor’s office described the team as comprising “mission-driven, minority-owned and non-profit organizations with decades of experience investing in and serving the neighborhood.”

While more public approval procedures are to come, the Mayor’s Office noted that “extensive public input” went into the Request for Proposals (RFP) for the site, with feedback gathered using the SoHo/NoHo Neighborhood Plan , multilingual outreach and a public community workshop.

“This project is the product of an extensive community engagement process in the East Village, and I’m proud that nearly 400 Manhattanites provided feedback that directly shaped the vision for this site,” Manhattan Borough President Brad Hoylman-Sigal said.

The new development aligns with the priorities outlined in the Mamdani administration’s “ Block by Block ” plan, aimed at tackling the city housing and cost-of-living crises.

Many New Yorkers and East Village residents have responded positively to the plan, applauding the transformation of what they view as an underutilized space; some community members, though, have expressed concern over the building’s size and design, like the 5th Street Park Coalition .

The 5th Street Park Coalition is a community organization which, while in favor of expanding affordable housing, is also dedicated to preserving the “human scale, narrow 18- to 20-foot frontages, and varied, colorful façades” on East 5th. The 324 E. 5th St parking lot fence is currently home to banners posted by the Coalition, calling for “vibrant public space” and signatures on their petition calling for community participation in the lot’s development.