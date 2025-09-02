And Then There Were Four: Jim Walden Drops Mayoral Bid

Independent candidate Jim Walden dropped his long-shot bid to be mayor and urged others who are trailing to also drop out in order to create a two-person race.

“In a choice between values and ambitions, values must win,” Walden posted on X. “For months I have been steadfast in my view that, unless there is a one-on-one race in November, a Trojan Horse will take control of City Hall. I cannot spend more public money in the futile hope I am the one called to battle.”

Right now, the latest polls taken before Walden dropped show Zohran Mamdani in first and show former Governor Andrew Cuomo running as an independent in second place, ahead of Republican candidate Curtis Sliwa and incumbent Mayor Eric Adams also running as an independent. Mamdani, a Queens Assemblyman and a self declared Democratic Socialist has a big lead, but in early polls he was still pulling under 50 percent.

“In our last poll, Jim Walden was only pulling 2.1% so this decision makes sense,” noted Dustin Olson a pollster with American Pulze. “While it was a small percentage, I expect Cuomo and Sliwa to benefit from his departure. Walden’s departing message will reinforce calls for candidates to drop out, which will be felt most intensely and directed at the mayor, who is already the only one of the four candidates who has been refused taxpayer-funded campaign cash from the NYC Matching Funds Program, allegedly due to unresolved legal and procedural issues.” While many in the media and political types have been following the race closely, most voters are really just familiar with Cuomo and Adams and only superficially familiar with Mamdani, and not very familiar with Sliwa. I’d expect all of the money that has flooded into the race to start getting spent this month, and the race could look different in a month from now---for instance, 58% of voters told us that learning about Mamdani’s Defund the Police past and call to disband the NYPD’s Strategic Response Group made them less likely to vote for him. Millions of dollars in advertising on that topic would have an impact in a city where 85% say Crime is a problem.

Walden lambasted Mamdani in his statement exiting the race. He had urged early in his campaign that all candidates agree to allow the results of a September poll dictate whether they stayed in the race against Mamdani. He hammered home that point again is his farewell statement.

“For those still trailing in the polls by month’s end, I implore each to consider how history will judge them if they allow vanity or stubborn ambition to usher in Mr. Mamdani. His past words reveal his extreme bigotry toward police, his authentic commitment to communism, his antisemitic obsessions, and his sympathies for terrorists.”

Mamdani has sought to refashion himself, especially on the Jewish issue, and has racked up endorsements from quite a few Jewish Democratic politicians, including Brad Lander, the current comptroller, who lost to Mamdani in the Democratic primary in June, and Congressman Jerry Nadler, who has been in Congress for more than 30 years but told the New York Times that he will not seek re-election when his term is up in 2026.

But Walden isn’t buying Mamdani’s softened stance.

“At bottom, he is proud of his radical beliefs,” Walden blasted. “Those beliefs define him. They have never shifted, despite his attempts to sound moderate now. They will shape his whole administration. For these very reasons, the other candidates have all said Mr. Mamdani represents an existential threat to New York City. Talk is cheap. Respectfully, it is time to ‘walk the walk’ for the good of the city.”

According to the most recent poll by Tulchin Research, Walden was pulling in only 3 percent of the likely voters if all candidates remain in the race. In that scenario Mamdani still had the lead with 42 percent, a 16-percent lead over Cuomo with 26 percent, Sliwa with 17 percent, and Adams with 9 percent.

But in a two-way race, Tulchin Research survey conducted between Aug. 7 and Aug. 14 of 1,000 likely New York voters, found Mamdani would lose the New York mayoral election pulling 41 percent of the vote to to Cuomo’s 52 percent.

