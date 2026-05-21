Apricots, long underappreciated, are coming into their own in the world of health and nutrition. Based on a recent report from the Cleveland Clinic, it’s fair to say that many nutritionists think the most desired summer fruit is spelled a.p.r.i.c.o.t.

True, some consumers consider apricots the red haired stepchild, or, in this case, the yellow fruit stepchild, in the nutrition world. Afterall, among its yellow fruit rivals peaches are juicy, nectarines are tangy and even mangoes are exotic and sort of sexy. Apricots on the other hand are smaller and are sometimes drier and occasionally mushy.

But Cleveland dietician Beth Czerwony thinks that the lowly apricot, which was first cultivated in China more than 2,000 years ago, is really a hidden superfood. Not only are apricots pretty and sweet, they are low in calories, high in dietary fiber and, according to the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA), packed with essential vitamins and other important nutrients.

The Cleveland Clinic list apricot’s beneficial ingredients from A (the vitamin) to zeaxanthin (an organic pigment related to vitamin A believed to function as a light filter, protecting eye tissues).

First, apricots, like carrots, get their orange color from beta-carotene, a natural pigment that acts as a precursor to vitamin A. When eaten, beta-carotene is converted into active vitamin A, essential for healthy eyesight, cellular health, and immune function. However, as a noted number of diners have found, wolfing down an estimated 10 carrots a day for several weeks introduces more beta carotene than the body can quickly convert to A thus causing carotenoderma, a yellow skin discoloration that fades when the carrots go away. In addition, beta-carotene, vitamins A, C, E and zeaxanthin are all antioxidants, natural compounds that shield your cells from damage caused by free radicals. unstable molecules that can damage DNA .

Moving on down the body, the 3+ grams of dietary fiber in one 5-ounce cup of apricots delivers nearly 10 percent of the 38–40-gram RDA (recommended daily amount ) for a healthy adult. But be sure to eat the apricot with its skin on. That’s where most of the fiber sits.

On the outside, the structural protein collagen keeps skin firm, but humans naturally lose collagen as they age leading to fine lines and wrinkles. Luckily, the apricot’s vitamin C helps build collagen. In addition, several studies suggest that vitamins C and E may lessen skin damage due to ultraviolet (UV) radiation, and an early review of seven separate studies at two German Universities suggested but did not prove that beta-carotene may reduce the risk of sunburn.

Day to day, both fresh and dried apricots confer these benefits, but surpisingly, the dried fruit has three times more vitamin A, four times more dietary fiber, and five times more iron than fresh fruit. Naturally that good news comes with a caution: Producers may treat apricots with sulfite, compounds that prevent the fruit from turning brown as it dries. Read the package label to see if it shows sulfur dioxide, sodium bisulfite, or potassium metabisulfite. If so, there will be a warning of potential allergic reactions in sensitive individuals.

Finally, never chew or bite into an apricot pit. Like the pits in peaches, cherries, and plums, as well the seeds in apple and pear, the apricot pit has a kernel inside containing amygdalin a naturally occurring chemical that breaks down into cyanide (Prussic acid). April oil pressed from apricot pits is treated during processing to remove the amygdalin so the bottle is labeled FEPA to show it’s free of Prussic acid.