Archdiocese Ends Merger of Historic Little Italy Church; But Is it Saved or Nearing the End?

Italian-Americans are wondering if the 120-year-old church that houses the statue San Gennaro that is at the center of one of the longest running street fairs in the United States has been saved–or if the final death toll will sound.

In a rare move, the Archdiocese of New York on Jan. 1 rescinded the merger of Most Precious Blood into the parish of the Basilica of St. Patrick’s Old Cathedral that was made ten years ago.

But the few remaining workshippers are unsure what the future holds. ”We really don’t know,” said John Fratta, who had recently formed the non-profit Friends of Most Precious Blood to try to raise money to repair and save the church. And the Archdiocese of New York has supplied no clues.

In recent years, Most Precious Blood has been the home of the statue of the northern Italian saint, San Gennaro, after his previous Little Italy Church was shut down. The parish itself was started in 1888 as a national parish to serve the teaming number of Italian immigrants heading to New York. The actual church was started by the Scalabrini Order two years later with the aim of making it a national church for Italian Americans, but the religious order ran out of funds and it fell to the Franciscans to complete the church in 1904.

What supporters of the parish could not determine in the days after the merger was repealed was if a white knight had been found at the last minute to save the church and make repairs.

Or if the repeal of the merger is being done to make it easier to sell off to a developer. The rectory where the parish priests once lived was sold off in 2019 and in its place today stands a luxury condo building.

Sixteen years ago there was a similar emotional battle in the East Village over the fate of the Church of St. Brigid, which was built by famine-era Irish in 1848 and which the Archdiocese wanted to shut down and sell to a developer. The wrecker’s ball was literally stopped in its tracks by a last minute restraining order and then saved when an anonymous donor stepped forward with a $20 million endowment to make structural repairs, shore up the finances of the church as well as its elementary school. The financing for the school ran out and as enrollment declined the Archdiocese closed the school in 2019. The former school is now being used as the migrant check-in center for asylum seekers who are applying for a new place to stay after getting the boot from city shelters after 30 days.

Originally Cardinal Timothy Dolan announced back in November 2, 2014 that the Most Precious Blood parish was merging into the Basilica of Old St. Patrick Cathedral effective Aug. 15, 2015.

But that was all reversed by the New Year’s Day decree, which is believed to be one of the few times a parish merger has ever been reversed.

“The decree of merger of the territorial parish of the Basilica of Saint Patrick Old Cathedral, New York, and the personal parish of Most Precious Blood of November 2, 2014 is herewith rescinded,” Cardinal Dolan wrote in the Jan. 1 decree. “The office of pastoral planning is charged with the execution of this decree.”

“This decree is effective immediately,” Cardinal Dolan added.

Father Enrique Salvo, the pastor of the Basilica of Old St. Patrick’s did not return several calls and an email. The church is at 113 Baxter St. but also has an entrance on Mulberry St. in the heart of Little Italy. The Friends of Most Precious Blood have heard nothing from the Archdiocese.

“We didn’t expect it,” Fratta said of the decree dissolving the merger when he spoke with Our Town Downtown earlier this week. “Now we have to see what the plans are for the future.”

”The parish is very important to a lot of Italian-Americans because it is where many of them started out in Little Italy when they first came to America,” he said.

He said he was told it was costing $100,000 a year just to maintain the building., which only holds one Mass on Sundays.

”There’s $50,000 sitting in a checking account from the San Gennaro which used to go to Old St. Patrick’s,” he said. “Now it could go to Most Precious Blood,” he said.

Calls and emails to Joseph Zwilling, the longtime spokesman for the Archdiocese were not returned. Cardinal Dolan’s decree contains some ominous language near the end: “All those who claim to have been aggrieved by this decree are herewith notified that, if they desire to file recourse against our decree, they are required, ad validitatem, to submit a petition” to us “within ten useful days from the legitimate notification of this decree.”

No white knight had stepped out of the shadows since the Jan. 1 decree. The clock may be ticking.