Army Vet Named as Anti-ICE Man Who Set Blaze Outside Federal Plaza

The anti-ICE man who set off an incendiary device and shot an air rifle outside 26 Federal Plaza on the morning of July 20 was identified as a former Army soldier and National Guardsman.

A person identified by police as Andrew Arrabaca, 43, was said to have ignited an inferno outside the lower Manhattan federal building which houses an immigration court and a local ICE field office around 8:30 a.m.

He initially lit a bundle of fireworks outside the building, according to NYPD.

Arrabaca, who was a missile systems mechanic for the Army from 2001 to 2005, had two air rifles, two axes, three knives, a hammer, and a machete with him. He took out one of the air rifles and shot several pellets.

Ater initially lighting the fireworks, video shows Arrabaca emptying an accelerant from a red plastic container onto a staircase in front of the building and setting it on fire. After turning to run away from the inferno which erupted instantly, Arrabaca returned to and threw an object into the blaze. As he was tackled by several officers shortly after, the fire let off a small explosion.

Two of the officers sustained minor injuries in the effort to detain Arrabaca, according to James Barnacle, the assistant director of the F.B.I.’s New York office. An immigrant attending a status hearing at the building also suffered minor injuries after being grazed by fireworks.

Arrabaca told federal officials that he was OK if people got hurt, “whether they were federal employees or civilians.” In a statement, Barnacle said, “Mr. Arrabaca came armed with bad intentions.”

Barnacle called Arrabaca “an anti-American, anti-government extremist,” and said he was specifically targeting the building. In an interview with investigators, Arrabaca made anti-ICE statements and revealed his plan involved hurting more people.

Arrabaca towed his weapons in a black wheeled cart that had a red protest sign saying “ICE OFF OUR STREETS” in the front. Inside the cart, officials also recovered a manifesto.

The noise from the fireworks and gunshots reportedly startled those inside and in surrounding buildings. Around 8:30 a.m., the NYPD received a call reporting what was thought to be an active shooter in the building.

Arrabaca is originally from Poughkeepsie. However, authorities said his last known address was in Harlem, where he got on the train on the night of July 19. Arrabaca took it to Penn Station before traveling down near the Holland Tunnel, where he slept on the street for the night. Early the next morning, he headed to 26 Federal Plaza.

A Black Toyota RAV4 belonging to Arrabaca was found near West 124th Street and Broadway. NYPD said they are seeking a warrant to search it.

It is unclear when Arrabaca’s arraignment date will be scheduled or if a defense attorney has been named.