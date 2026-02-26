Arrest in Washington Sq. Park Snowball Fight That Injured Cops

The massive snowball fight in Washington Square Park that rapidly deteriorated on Feb. 23 has resulted in the arrest of a 27 year old man.

The NYPD said on Feb. 26 they arrested Gusmane Coulibaly “for assaulting our officers earlier this week in Washington Square Park.” Coulibaly was previously arrested less than three weeks ago for an attempted robbery in the transit system, cops said in a statement on NYPD X. Specific charges were still pending at press time. Coulibaly is one of four individuals wanted by police in connection with the incident. Two photos were released by the NYPD Crimestopper site on Feb. 24 and two more photos, including Coulibaly’s, were released on Feb. 25. Police said they were seeking the public’s help in

The snowball fight is highlighting a split between Mayor Zohran Mamdani, and NYPD Commissioner Jessica Tisch who was supported by union leaders for various branches of the police department. Tisch said on the day of the incident that it was a “disgrace” and that the NYPD had started a criminal investigation.

Patrick Hendry, head of the Patrolmen’s Benevolent Association (PBA) said that at least two officers were injured in the melee. “This was an attack on our police officers,” Hendry said. “One was smashed over the head with ice. Another one was hit in the eye, in the back. This needs to be taken seriously, and we need our DA to prosecute this case once they are captured and once they are arrested.”

Mamdani, before a surprise trip to Washington D.C. to meet in President Trump on Thursday, Feb. 26, had spent two days downplaying the incidents, and stating he did not think participants should be facing criminal charges.

The event was initially called by a social media site for 2 p.m. and it seemed to start innocently enough around 2 p.m. But people kept arriving and police were summoned around 4 p.m. by which time the entire park seen on social media seemed to be caught up in the snowball fight.

Video posted on social media showed cops retreating to the perimeter and one officer with a bull horn was seen telling people “relax. Go back inside the park.”

But paticipants in the snowball fight, who outnumbered the cops, began hurling snowballs and chunks of ice at the police as they withdrew.

Several officers were hit in the face and taken to the hospital for treatment.

On Tuesday, as Mamdani was giving a rundown on the snow emergency, a single question was asked about the snowball fight in the park. “I can just tell you from the video I saw, it looked like kids at a snowball fight,” the mayor said.

Initially the NYPD had released two photos of individuals that it was seeking in connection with the incident.

But fallout from the snowball fight continued. On Wednesday, Feb. 25, the NYPD released two more photos of individuals it was seeking.

And Mamdani in another press conference was asked a few more questions on what was know emerging as a divisive topic. But again said he did not think the police should criminally prosecute anyone involved in the snowball fight.