Arrest Made After Woman Loses Parts of Both Legs After Shoved onto Track by Boyfriend

Police made an arrest in a horrific attack where a woman lost parts of both legs after her boyfriend shoved her into the path of an onrushing #3 train at the Fulton St. stop early on Saturday morning.

Responding officers found the 29-year-old woman under the train shortly before 10:30 on March 9 and witnesses said a heavy set Hispanic male was seen rushing from the station through the Fulton/Williams St. exit.

Police arrested Christian Valdez several hours later and charged him with attempted murder in the second degree and assault in the first degree.

While initial reports said the woman had to have her feet amputated after the assault, prosecutors outlined even more horrific injuries. The victim’s right leg had to be amputated below the knee and her left leg was amputated above the knee. She also suffered multiple rib fractures and a blood clot in her lungs.

Prosecutors said they received a call about four hours after the incident from Valdez who said he had shoved his girlfriend under the train during a heated argument.

Police said that the suspect confessed to the attack. “I showed the defendant still photos of the mentioned video surveillance” said the arresting officer, and according to prosecutors, the suspect identified himself “as the individual in those still images.”

The DA’s request that he be remanded into custody with no bail was granted. Valdez is due back in court on March 15.