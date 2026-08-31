A 63-year-old man from Brooklyn was arrested and charged with arson after setting himself on fire inside a Hudson Square building which houses corporate NYC HQ of Google and the NYPD Internal Affairs office.

Just before 3 p.m. Aug. 28, the NYPD responded to multiple 911 calls reporting a man setting himself on fire inside an office tower at 315 Hudson Street.

Police have since identified the man as John Butch, who was said to have used a “lighter accelerant” to self immolate himself. He suffered severe burns to his face, head and back

Butch was rushed by EMS to only burn unit hospital in the city as NewYork-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center in stable condition. Several hours later, police said he was was charged with arson, criminal mischief, arson and reckless endangerment.

The investigation remains active and ongoing, with no other injuries reported at this time.

“We are aware of an incident that occurred in the lobby at 315 Hudson, a building we share with other tenants,” a Google spokesperson said in a statement. “While the individual appeared to be seeking access to another tenant’s space in the building, we remain in close contact with local authorities. We are grateful to first responders.”

Police have reportedly said that Butch was not an employee of the NYPD. The motive remains unclear.

Butch had yet to be formally arraigned by the Manhattan district attorney as of press time on Aug. 31.