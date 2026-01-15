Bicyclist Left in Critical Condition after Midtown Truck Collision

A 46-year-old cyclist sustained serious leg injuries after a collision with a truck on the Upper East Side.

The collision happened at 2nd Ave. and E. 57 St. happened at approximately 6:13 a.m., according to an NYPD when the bicyclist was struck by a red 2006 Kenworth tractor-trailer operated by a 53-year-old man.

The trucker was attempting to make a right-hand turn onto westbound East 57 Street when he struck the cyclist, who was traveling southbound on 2 Avenue. After the initial impact, the bicyclist was run over by the tractor-trailer, causing severe trauma to her right leg, according to the NYPD.

EMS rushed the bicyclist to New York-Presbyterian /Weill Cornell Medical Center in critical condition. One report in Streetsblog, citing a witness on the scene, said the victim may have lost her leg in the accident.

The tractor operator was uninjured and remained on the scene.

According to the website How’sMyDrivingNY, the truck involved in the crash has accrued 9 total driving violations, totalling $340.00, four of which occurred in Manhattan. Four of these violations have come from speeding in school zones, the most recent coming in July of 2025. Additionally, the truck failed to stop at a red light in August of 2023.

Streetsblog reported that the victim’s leg was severed by the collision but that was not confirmed by the NYPD.

As of Jan. 15, no arrests have been made, and the investigation remains ongoing by the NYPD Highway District’s Collision. Investigation Squad.