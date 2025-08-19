Bid to Find Hit-and-Run Biker Who Slammed into Another Biker During Summer Streets

It was Aug. 16, the final weekend of the popular Summer Streets program that Department of Transportation was staging. One 35 year old woman was enjoying the day pedaling southbound on Lafayette St. about 15 ft past the Astor Place cube when a distracted young woman on a grey Citibike who was talking on her phone slammed into the victim from behind.

The rider on the bike that was struck was catapulted off her bike and hit the pavement hard and was later found to have a dislocated shoulder.

Now a social media campaign is underway on the subreddit r/NYCbike to track down the culprit.

Here’s what happened between 10:52 a.m. and 10:57 a.m. according to reddit poster “passthebreadbasket” who witnessed the incident: “A woman on a grey Lyft/ Citibike e-bike, distracted and talking on the phone, slammed into another cyclist from behind. The victim was thrown to the ground, landing hard on her elbow.

“Instead of stopping, the rider ended her call saying ‘Sorry, I gotta go, I just crashed into a biker,’ then fled the scene. She never checked if the other cyclist was okay.”

The OP continued: “The injured cyclist was unable to move, required an ambulance, and was later diagnosed with a dislocated shoulder. Her bike was also damaged.”

The incident happened on Lafayette St. about 15 ft. from the famous the rotating Astor Place cube during Summer Streets. The popular program which closes city streets to vehicular traffic, this year featured a 14 mile stretch from City Hall to Inwood.

While there is a common complaint that many incidents involving bikes get unreported, in this case there is a police record, although because the Citibike that hit the victim was a motorized e-bike, the NYPD classified it as a “motor vehicle.”

According to a spokesperson, “police responded to a motor vehicle collision involving a bicyclist struck in the vicinity of Lafayette Street and Astor Place, within the confines of the 9 Precinct.

“An unknown female operating a grey e-bike, struck the rear of her bicycle and then fled the scene before exchanging information.

“The cyclist suffered an injury to her right shoulder and was transported by EMS to Lenox Hill Hospital with a non-life threating injury. There is no arrest at this time and the investigation remains ongoing

The Good Samaritan who helped the injured biker is “urgently looking for anyone who may have: Video footage (dashcams, security, phone, CitiBike station cams, etc.); Information about the rider; Tips on how to pull GPS data from Lyft/ Citibike rides.

The poster did say that the NYPD was summoned and a report was filed. Other reddit posters offered that it would be difficult to get info from Lyft/Citibike.

“If it’s an e-bike, Citibike will have detailed location tracking on all of its bikes,” offered Professional-Risk526. “You will probably need a lawyer or similar to draft a letter to them to get the information, but they know which of their bikes were in the area at that time. The problem may be that so many bikes wee along the same path at the same time.”

Responded another subreddit poster who goes by TsukimiUsagi: “OP is not getting this information without legal intervention. Citibike refuses to provide accident victims with this information, I don’t know why. eta: Citibike shouldn’t provide this information to just anyone, but if someone has a copy of their police report Citibike’s refusal to provide contact information is maddening.

The poster continued: “My guess is that they don’t trust their GPS tracking enough—the consequences for providing the wrong rider’s information would be steep—but they could at least say if that’s the issue.”

Many users expressed anger toward the hit and run biker. A poster who goes by lenolalatte ridiculed the culprit’s line: “Sorry, I gotta go, I just crashed into a biker“ and posted what the real meaning may have been. “Sorry, I gotta run away because I’m a terrible a human being. Hope she gets caught!”

The DOT and the FDNY had not returned our emails by press time. According to the NYPD, “There is no arrest at this time and the investigation remains ongoing.”