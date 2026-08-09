Bomb Squad, Canine Dogs and Softee Stars of 6th Precinct’s National Night Out

As the late summer sun set over the West Village, Charles Street awakened for the 6th Precinct’s National Night Out Against Crime on the evening of August 4th.

National Night Out, which takes place the first Tuesday of August, began in 1984 to boost the relationship between communities and their local law enforcement.

This year, the 6th Precinct, which covers Greenwich Village and the West Village, gathered on the street that currently houses the NYPD Bomb Squad.

Several hundred came out to enjoy the festivities. Throughout the street and in line for ice cream, attendees chatted with the local police.

“Our goal is to bring the police, the community, and businesses together in an informal, friendly setting and get to know each other, so when we work together, that relationship is already there,” said Christine Economos, who organized the 6th Precinct’s National Night Out.

As president of the 6th Precinct Community Council, Economos has organized the event three times now. She said that gathering everyone together is her favorite part, and getting to know your neighbors is another benefit of the night.

For some, it’s an opportunity to meet your neighbors in a broader sense. Tequila Minsky, a photographer and writer, lives in the 1st Precinct but decided to come to this precinct’s event.

“It’s nice to shake it up and be in a different neighborhood,” Minsky said. “It’s a good playlist.”

A speaker on the sidewalk played top hits from the ‘70s and ‘80s, like Prince’s “Purple Rain” and “September” by Earth, Wind & Fire. To the left, a grill cooked hot dogs until the demand outpaced the supply, and sandwiches were brought in.

On the other side, two explosive detection canines, more affectionately known as bomb dogs, excitedly greeted attendees with licks and tail wags. They were a treat for attendees waiting in line for the King Softee ice cream truck, another main attraction of the night.

Behind the dogs, an open garage revealed two of the precinct’s Bomb Squad vehicles. When one young boy wanted to sit in the driver’s seat, officers obliged, even turning on the emergency lights.

Several tables offered snacks and other handouts. At one table, one volunteer, Ed, handed out knickknacks, water, and Arizona iced teas. He said the outcome of the evening was exactly what one could want.

“This is what it should be—people from the community interacting with the police on a beautiful night,” Ed said.

As the event wrapped up for the evening, several lingered, enjoying the company of their community.

“It’s a nice night for people to mingle,” Minsky said. “Beginning of the end of summer.”