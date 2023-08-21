Boston Man Indicted for May Attack on Asian Couple

A 33 year old man from Boston has been charged with a hate crime for attacking an Asian couple as they waited for an Uber early in the morning on May 23.

Marc Jensen is said to have approached a husband and wife, both of whom are of Korean descent and made several anti-Asian comments before spitting at the wife and pulling the husband from the car and assaulting him, prosecutors said.

The husband suffered bruising and a large cut to his knee, pain to his elbow and a laceration to his forehead.

“As alleged, Marc Jensen spewed hateful anti-Chinese remarks before physically attacking this couple as they waited to turn in after a dinner out in Manhattan,” Manhattan DA Alvin Bragg said in a statement. “My office’d dedicated and specially trained hate crimes prosecutors will continue to investigate incidents of hate and bias in our communities. My thoughts are with the victims of this attack.”

Prosecutors said Jensen has been charged with assault in the third degree as a felony hate crime and two counts of aggravated harassment in the second degree.