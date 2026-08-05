Bouncy Castles, Water Slides, Chinese Dancers Mark 5th Pct’s National Night Out Celebration

The sun beat down on Division Street in Chinatown as children, local businesses, neighborhood associations and the NYPD’s 5th Precinct came together for celebrations and bouncy castles at the annual Precinct National Night Out (NNO) on Aug. 4.

The 5th Precinct and the Chinese Chamber of Commerce of NY organized the community-building event, which takes place annually. The 5th Precinct covers parts of Chinatown, Little Italy, the Bowery, and the unforgettable counterfeit goods market on Canal Street, which remains vibrant even after the NYPD stepped up seizure operations this summer.

The NNO campaign , aimed at cultivating neighborhood-police relationships, was introduced in 1984. For decades, municipalities across the United States have held block parties alongside safety seminars and youth employment panels to “bring police and neighbors together under positive circumstances.”

Smaller co-organizers included the 5th Precinct Community Council and the Chinatown Business Improvement District (BID), whose tents could be seen along the street whether used by BID staff themselves or other partnering organizations.

Over 50 associations and businesses took part as sponsors and participants, from local establishments like Joy’s Cafe and Confucius Social Day Care Center to globally known corporations like Coca-Cola and AT&T. Furthermore, groups like the Chinese Merchants Association and the San Kiang Charitable Association helped out as community partners.

Residents crowded the section of Division Street between Forsyth and Bowery that was closed off for the event, including children who were more than happy to enjoy the provided bouncy castles and water slides under the hot afternoon sun. Over three dozen stands were visible, with representatives from community partners and sponsors sharing their materials.

Several state and city departments were present as well, including the fire department, NYC parks, and the U.S. Postal Inspection Service.

One Postal Inspection Service representative shared that they’ve been tabling at the event for years; responding to a question about whether all U.S. or New York agencies are required to table at NNO events, she said that their participation was rooted in their “close relationship” with the 5th Precinct more than a mandate. She added that they normally spend the time disseminating anti-elder fraud materials to attendees.

Indeed, Chinatown is home to many Chinese immigrants who are now entering retirement age .

In addition to the many stands and bouncy houses, the 5th Precinct and the NY Chinese Chamber of Commerce welcomed several relevant officials to make speeches and multiple performances, including Julie Su, Deputy Mayor for Economic Justice (a first-of-its-kind position created by the Mamdani administration).

Su took the stage to present Commanding Officer Michael Lam with a proclamation from Mayor Zohran Mamdani.

“We owe a debt of gratitude to the dedicated members of the New York City Police Department ... and the sacrifices they made every day to keep our neighbors safe,” Su read from the proclamation, which featured Mamdani’s words. “Under the steadfast leadership of Commissioner Jessica Tisch, they will continue to fight crime, address gun violence, and foster a more secure and equitable future for all who call our global city home.”

Assistant Commissioner of Community Affairs Fred Kreizman also took the stage to encourage citizens to participate in their local NYPD Community Council meetings, which take place monthly.

State Senator Brian Kavanagh, participating in his last Night Out since he is stepping down at year end, shared in a short speech of his own that while Chinatown “in particular, has had better years and worse years,” he feels an optimism and positivity about the neighborhood’s current moment. He said that his father was a police officer for 33 years, and so he “grew up understanding the importance of police in keeping the community safe ... but also the importance of maintaining relationships with the community.”