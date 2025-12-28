Broadway Legend Nat Horne, 96, Needs Help: His Amazing Story

Longtime Hell’s Kitchen resident Nat Horne, a.k.a. “The Mayor of 47th Street,” is a Broadway legend and also a beloved and generous dance teacher. Today he needs help, and the community he gave so much of himself to so often is rallying to make sure he gets it.

Horne, 96, earned the “mayor” moniker because he’d always sit on his stoop, engaging passersby, holding court, you might say.

Horne has lived in his apartment for almost six decades, but being diagnosed with dementia, being legally blind, and undergoing a hip replacement have made life more challenging, requiring 24/7 care.

Not being able to move freely as he once did is particularly disheartening for a man who made his living as a dancer and choreographer.

Aside from being an original member of the Alvin Ailey American Dance Theater and the first black member of the US Army’s entertainment branch—the Special Services during the Korean War—Horne appeared in scores of Broadway shows, and for over a decade ran The Nat Horne Musical Theatre on 42nd Street.

Horne taught his students to become not only consummate performers but good people by setting an example of opening his home to up-and-coming performers who needed temporary housing or simply a place to rehearse.

Because he has been so helpful to so many over the years, his community came in for the save when they realized that Horne would not be able to afford to stay in his home and pay for his round-the-clock care.

With his life savings on the cusp of depletion and having exhausted all avenues involving government agencies and social services, “Team Nat” created a GoFundMe campaign with which they hope to raise at least a full year of rent, at-home care, and medical costs.

Those close to him believe that the entertainment legend would not thrive if transitioned to an eldercare facility and that being looked after in his apartment is in his best interest.

Straus Media sat down with the Broadway veteran at his third-floor walk-up to talk about his illustrious career, his love for his neighborhood home, and what it means to him to be embraced by so many. Two friends and former students, Stanley Harrison and Benjamin Magnuson, joined us to help Mr. Horne remember a life well lived.

After the US Army, you came to New York and carved out an entertainment career. How did you make that happen?

In 1957, I was at Club Harlem. I found out that they were having auditions for the Broadway show Jamaica [starring Lena Horne]. The club’s choreographer didn’t want to lose any of his dancers, so he said, “Don’t go to the audition.” I went anyway. And I got picked. That’s where I first met Alvin Ailey.

Then, when Alvin Ailey started his own dance company, he invited you to join.

Yes. That was fun. He liked the way I danced. Alvin was very nice and one of the fairest choreographers because he choreographed for your body. He wanted his dancers to look good.

You also worked with Lauren Bacall and Sammy Davis Jr. What is it about show business that embraced you?

I just love performing. I love being on the stage.

I remember one time [after a performance of the Broadway show Applause] when we were all taking a bow, and the stage manager told the kids to get off stage because Lauren Bacall wanted to take her bow alone. I didn’t hear him. I stood there wondering where they were going. So, Lauren took her bow and then turned and saw me. She called me forward, and I took a bow with her.

Was show business everything you hoped it would be when you started out?

Yes, it was. I liked every moment very much. I enjoyed performing for people. It was very interesting.

I always wanted to be a dancer. I have four brothers, and my father asked us what we wanted to be. I said, Dancer, sir, and he said, “What did you say, boy?” I said, Dancer. He said, No. I said, Yes. And became a dancer.

You were a rebel. They tell you not to audition, you audition. They tell you not to be a dancer, you do it anyway.

I most certainly did that. I knew what I wanted. I followed my dream.

I understand there was a tribute to you at Lincoln Center in 2023.

The Alvin Ailey Performing Students Company performed the first ballet that Alvin choreographed for me. “Blues Suite.” I love that number. It was wonderful.

What inspired you to open your school?

In 1975, my friend Albert Reyes was a producer at NBC. He left there to run the school he founded in my name. That’s how it began. I believed in singing, dancing, and acting [a.k.a being a triple threat].

Let’s talk about your apartment. What kept you in this neighborhood for so long?

Well, this is my home, and I just love it.

Alvin [Ailey] lived here first. I had been living around the block on 46th Street. Al asked me to move in with him. So, he and I were sharing the space. I had four cats, two dogs, and two Amazon parrots. I love animals; I wish I had them now, but I’m not able to take care of them.

I have so much memorabilia. I don’t think one is more special than the others, but I do like these big fans on the wall. These were used by the Cotton Club ladies. I was choreographing something for them, and I wanted them to dance with the fans, and the ladies said, “We can’t dance with those.” And I said, “Yes, you can.” The number with those big fans worked wonderfully.

How does it feel knowing that so many friends and even strangers want to help you stay in your home?

I think that’s wonderful, but I can hardly believe it. If it happens, it’s a wonderful gift to me, and I love it. Yes, I do.

Lorraine Duffy Merkl is the author of the novel, “The Last Single Woman in New York City.”