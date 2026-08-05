Camping Under the Stars in City Parks? Legally? Yes, You Can!

Calling all New Yorkers who are tired of the chaos and desperate for a night of camping and relaxing—and the best part is, you won’t have to leave the city!

Urban Park Rangers is once again hosting its Family Camping Program, which will open up NYC’s parks for a night of camping. The lottery to register for camp excursions opened August 3, and camp nights will run from August 8 until September 18. The lottery pool will open every week from Monday to Thursday, and 30 participants will be randomly selected to camp for each of the upcoming camp dates.

Applications for Central Park, one of the most popular spots for eager campers, will be open from August 3 to August 6, with the camp date set for August 14.

Urban Park Rangers will be providing free tents for campers, but everyone must bring their own food, sleeping bags, blankets, etc.

The organization will also be providing interactive activities for the campers including hikes, s’mores, storytelling, and educational excursions throughout the parks to learn about their various wildlife.

The Family Camping Program has been running for more than 20 years and is completely free.

The program aims to introduce camping to those without much experience, and to acquaint New Yorkers with a different hobby in the city that never sleeps. So if you’ve never gone camping before, this is the perfect opportunity to try it!

In this urbanized hustle-and-bustle city, it is easy to forget one’s connection to nature, but excursions to one of NYC’s parks serve as a necessary rejuvenation in the (almost) wild.

Urban Parks Rangers have been active since 1979, aiming to educate adults and children of NYC about nature, wildlife, and preservation. They provide free activities throughout the year in archery, astronomy, canoeing and kayaking, fishing, history, and more.

They host children’s events all throughout the summer, such as movie nights, sports events, and board games.